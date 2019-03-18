‘A Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Meet The Women Of Pauly D & Vinny’s New MTV Series

If The Bachelor can seem to make some lasting love connections, why can’t MTV?

Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino haven’t been able to find that special woman to share their live with thus far either in front of MTV’s cameras or behind-the-scenes, so what better way to give these two lovable guidos their own platform for making romance happen than making them the stars of their own reality dating series, A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

The new show features 20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of DelVecchio and Guadagnino. The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for, making this a reality-dating show unlike any other. DelVecchio and Guadagnino will also have to compete for the affection of the contestants.

DelVecchio is the father of one daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, from a previous relationship. He currently has a home in Las Vegas, NV, where he has a DJ residency at The Palms Hotel and Casino.

Guadagnino has had one serious girlfriend during his history with MTV, but the couple split after the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He currently runs an Instagram page where he promotes the benefits of a ketogenic diet. He lives in Staten Island, NY.

The best pals seem to truly want to find the right woman and settle down and have allowed MTV to find them just the right women to try and make romance happen.

Who are the women that will try and score the hand of the sweetest guys on television? Introducing the ladies looking for lasting guido love, per an official press release from MTV.

Alli Adams, 28, Green Bay, WI

Alysse Joyner, 24, Brooklyn, NY

Ashley Lands, 24, New York, NY

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, 27, Lake Grove, NY

Brittnay Dawson, 33, Norfolk, NE

Cate LaPera, 27, Staten Island, NY

Christina Lawrence, 29, Los Angeles, CA

Derynn Paige, 25, Franklin Lakes, NJ

Deseree Flores, 37, Scottsdale, AZ

Elle Wilson, 25, Waverly, PA

Holly Gurbisz, 26, Matawan, NJ

Maria Elizondo, 22, West New York, NJ

Marissa Lucchese, 22, Massapequa Park, NY

Michelle “Mish” Gao, 22, Tustin, CA

Nadya Erazo, 29, Pomona, CA

Nikki Hall, 26, Los Angeles, CA

Shira Tran, 27, New Orleans, LA

Susan “Suzi” Baidya, 30, Irvine, CA

Victoria Fryer, 25, Long Beach, CA

Zuljeily Andino, 30, Miami, FL

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres Thursday, April 11th with back-to-back episodes on MTV.