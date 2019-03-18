‘A Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Meet The Women Of Pauly D & Vinny’s New MTV Series

If The Bachelor can seem to make some lasting love connections, why can’t MTV?

Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino haven’t been able to find that special woman to share their lives with thus far, either in front of MTV’s cameras or behind the scenes. So what better way to give these two lovable “guidos” their own platform for making romance happen than making them the stars of their own reality dating series? That show is coming soon, and it’s called A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

The new show features 20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of DelVecchio and Guadagnino. The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for, making this a reality-dating show unlike any other. DelVecchio and Guadagnino will also have to compete for the affection of the contestants.

DelVecchio is the father of one daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, from a previous relationship. He currently has a home in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he has a DJ residency at The Palms Hotel and Casino.

Guadagnino has had one serious girlfriend during his history with MTV, but the couple split after the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He currently runs an Instagram page where he promotes the benefits of a ketogenic diet. He lives in Staten Island, New York.

The best pals seem to truly want to find the right woman and settle down, as they have allowed MTV to find them just the right women to try and make romance happen.

Who are the women that will try and score the hand of the sweetest guys on television? Let’s take a look at the ladies looking for lasting “guido” love, per an official press release from MTV.

Alli Adams, 28, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Alysse Joyner, 24, Brooklyn, New York

Ashley Lands, 24, New York City

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, 27, Lake Grove, New York

Brittnay Dawson, 33, Norfolk, Nebraska

Cate LaPera, 27, Staten Island, New York

Christina Lawrence, 29, Los Angeles, California

Derynn Paige, 25, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Deseree Flores, 37, Scottsdale, Arizona

Elle Wilson, 25, Waverly, Pennsylvania

Holly Gurbisz, 26, Matawan, New Jersey

Maria Elizondo, 22, West New York, New Jersey

Marissa Lucchese, 22, Massapequa Park, New York

Michelle “Mish” Gao, 22, Tustin, California

Nadya Erazo, 29, Pomona, California

Nikki Hall, 26, Los Angeles, California

Shira Tran, 27, New Orleans, Louisiana

Susan “Suzi” Baidya, 30, Irvine, California

Victoria Fryer, 25, Long Beach, California

Zuljeily Andino, 30, Miami, Florida

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres Thursday, April 11, with back-to-back episodes on MTV.