Nicki Minaj Spreads Legs Wide Open To Show Off Her Famous Asset While Wearing Tight PVC Outfit

Nicki Minaj is known for connecting with her “Barbs” on a regular basis via social media, and yesterday she shared a saucy snap to over 100 million followers on Instagram.

In the shot, Minaj is wearing a tight PVC leotard with matching heels that go up to her knees. She is spread forward on a white sofa with her legs wide open showing off her most famous asset — her booty. The curvy rapper is rocking her long dark hair as she looks deep into the camera lens fiercely.

The photo has been liked by over 2 million accounts and commented on in the thousands within 13 hours.

“Mi body riiight. Punani tiiight,” she confidently captioned the picture.

Nicki is currently in the middle of a world tour to support her latest album Queen. Titled “Nicki Wrld,” the show is a co-joint tour with rising rapper Juice Wrld. The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Jumpin On A Jet” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question over production issues.

“I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books,” the “Pound The Alarm” star expressed, according to The Metro.

Minaj is yet to reschedule the U.S. leg that she canceled, however, she spoke about it on Queen Radio.

“I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it’s coming. All I’m going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y’all going to like it,” Billboard reported her saying.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Sun reported last week that she fueled some speculation over her marital status. They claim that she may have secretly married Kenneth Petty, who has spent time in prison for an alleged sexual offense, after calling him her “husband”

The outlet has contacted Minaj’s representative to comment on the situation.