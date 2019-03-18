‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9, Episode 14: Disturbing Episode Reveal Leaves Fans In Shock

The backstory of how Daryl Dixon and Michonne got those scars is finally revealed.

For episodes now Walking Dead fans have been wondering just how Michonne and Daryl got their X-shaped scars on their backs. Episode 15, titled “Scars” finally revealed how it happened — and fans were shocked at the backstory reveal.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Scars”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 9, the backstory regarding Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) scars were finally revealed. Ever since fans first noticed the X-shaped scars there has been speculation about what happened. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, many fans had already tied it into the fact that both characters now avoid new people and assumed that a yet unidentified group had caused the distrust along with the scars.

This episode certainly delved into Daryl and Michonne’s backstory and it was heartbreaking to find out that the group that caused the scars was headed by a long-lost friend of Michonne. Episode 14 revealed that Jocelyn (Rutina Wesley) turned up at Alexandria after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) went missing. Michonne was still searching for Rick and still trusting of other people. So, Jocelyn was taken in — and why wouldn’t Michonne do that since it was revealed that she knew the woman from high school?

And, this is how the absolute distrust evolved from. While Jocelyn seems normal at first, she later kidnaps the children of Alexandria and Michonne and Daryl have to search for them.

However, it is not yet truly known how disturbing this small group really is. Made up of mostly children, Jocelyn is their leader and she has been teaching them all how to fend for themselves.

Once again, this seems reasonable enough. Except that when Daryl and Michonne meet up with them, Jocelyn has one of the children brand Daryl and Michonne with an X-shaped branding iron. Then, when Michonne and Daryl escape, Michonne is faced with the heartbreaking prospect of having to fight children in order to reach the Alexandrian children.

In the process, Michonne has to kill Jocelyn. Afterward, she tries to reason with the children but is faced with the daunting prospect of having to fight — and kill — Jocelyn’s group of children.

And, in the end, Michonne chooses to kill the children attacking her rather than die herself.

While AMC didn’t show the actual slaughter of the children, it was enough for some fans to take to social media in order to voice their opinion on the matter.

Many fans were shocked and horrified that AMC had, once again, chosen to kill children in The Walking Dead. Others saw it as a reasonable way to deal with the situation — kill or be killed.

Prior to the episode airing, Forbes had already told fans that even if they hadn’t watched The Walking Dead in years, it was time to catch up because Episode 14 was one to rival the likes of “The Grove,” “No Way Out,” and “No Sanctuary.” As yet, it is unclear just how many people tuned into the latest episode of The Walking Dead. However, it seems likely many will check out after reading the hype on social media.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, March 24. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. Episode 15 is titled “The Calm Before” and AMC lists the following synopsis.