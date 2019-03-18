Michael Bublé Opens Up About His Son’s Post-Cancer Check Ups

Bublé's son, Noah, is in remission, but Bublé still fears what doctors might say.

In October 2018, Michael Bublé returned to performing after a two-year break by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. Back in October 2016, Bublé’s son Noah, who was just three-years-old at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer, which shocked both Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. While Noah’s cancer situation was difficult on everybody in the family, by 2017, Bublé learned that Noah was healthy again. While that news provided both Bublé and Lopilato with ample amounts of relief, they still had plenty of work to do to ensure that Noah remained healthy.

“You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been. I’ve been to hell,” Bublé said, according to Hello Magazine. “I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much.”

When Bublé and Lopilato first learned about Noah’s health condition in 2016, they both decided to take breaks from their careers so they could assist Noah through his cancer treatments. The couple also announced the depressing cancer diagnosis to the world on Bublé’s Facebook page. Then, the pair made Noah’s health their primary focus, and together they began the journey toward Noah’s recovery.

Then, Bublé and Lopilato, after a very difficult two years, wound up receiving two pieces of good news. First, Noah was declared cancer-free. Second, Lopilato became pregnant. She gave birth to the couple’s new baby, Vida Amber Betty, a healthy girl. Bublé and Lopilato finally had a few reasons to celebrate.

However, Noah still has to go to routine post-cancer check-ups now that his cancer is in remission. Bublé recently admitted he still experiences a lot of anxiety each time Noah has to attend an appointment, primarily because of how difficult Noah’s cancer struggle had been on the family.

“One of the first things a doctor told me at one of the hospitals we’d gone to was to stay strong and help each other through this. When we had asked why the doctors keep telling us that… [they] said that something like 92 per cent of couples who go through this… get divorced. And many of the eight per cent who don’t, have more children. And of course, my wife and I thought, here we are with a beautiful daughter,” Bublé said, according to Contact Music.

Bublé’s marriage appears to be even stronger than before after surviving Noah’s cancer battle. However, Bublé has admitted that it took a lot of strength from both he and his wife to make it through that difficult time together, and he couldn’t imagine having the strength to redo the experience.