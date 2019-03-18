‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Eric’s Vow After Caroline Dies

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of March 18 shows that a family will stand together after a terrible loss. The Forresters and Spencers are in mourning after one of their own dies. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) passed away suddenly after a blood clot in her brain. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) return to Los Angeles bereft and broken.

Bill’s Guilt

The Bold and the Beautiful promo sets a somber tone as various family members work through their grief. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Caroline’s uncle, seems to be a broken man. He tells his family, “We’ve suffered a terrible loss.”

As The Inquisitr details, he feels guilty because just a year ago he lied to Thomas and told him that Caroline had terminal cancer. At the time, Thomas rushed to be by Caroline’s side only to find out that it had all been a lie. Now Caroline has really died and he feels terrible.

The overall sentiment can be captured by Liam’s simple statement when he says. “I can’t believe she’s gone.” Caroline was so young and vivacious, and as Ridge put it she “lived life out loud.” Now her family must pick up the pieces after her untimely death.

Thomas’ Grief on The Bold and the Beautiful

Caroline and Thomas had finally found each other in New York City. After finding out that she had lied to him, Thomas had returned to L.A. after breaking up with her. He made up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and they had left for New York together. But they also did not work out after Thomas decided that he owed Caroline one more shot at being a family with her and Douglas.

It seems as if they really found happiness in her final days. Thomas is broken and asks his family, “Is it always going to be this hard?” according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip.

He now has to raise Douglas by himself. Luckily, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam agreed to be Douglas godparents as Caroline would have wanted.

Eric Forrester’s Vow After Caroline Spencer Dies

The Logans, Spencers, and Forresters will come together to support Thomas and Douglas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that the family will gather to pay their respects to Caroline on Tuesday, March 19.

The patriarch, Eric Forrester (John McCook), will make a vow to his grandson. He will say, “Now this here I promise, we’ll help you find happiness again.”

When it matters, the family will stand together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.