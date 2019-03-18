Louis Tomlinson’s Sisters, Phoebe And Daisy, Mourn Félicité

After learning about their sister's tragic death, Tomlinson's twin sisters share their feelings and memories.

On March 13, the world received some tragic news about Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Félicité Tomlinson. Félicité, who was only 18-years-old, had passed away while in her London apartment of a possible heart attack. Police were sent to Félicité’s apartment to assist with a female who was reportedly experiencing a cardiac arrest. By the time the cops arrived at the apartment, Félicité had already passed away, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Félicité was an older sister to twin sisters in her family, Phoebe Tomlinson and Daisy Tomlinson. The twins recently went public with their mourning and also shared some pictures and fond memories of their older sister. On Sunday, both Phoebe and Daisy posted comments about their sister and how she influenced their lives. Phoebe also posted a baby picture of Félicité.

Phoebe, 14, honored her sister by remembering Félicité as a fantastic storyteller. Phoebe said her older sister was always there for her when she needed something. Phoebe also posted a comment remembering their late mother, Johannah Dearkin, who lost her struggle with leukemia in 2016 when she was 43-years-old. Phoebe expressed happiness at the thought of her mother and sister being together again.

“You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die. Please tell me your [sic] watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever,” Phoebe said, according to E! News.

Daisy also posted a picture on her social media, sharing a photo of her siblings from several years ago. For Daisy, her memories of her sister are mostly happy, but she also felt some regret about how she had treated others.

“My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend. I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world,” Daisy said on her social media, according to E! News.