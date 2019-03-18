‘RHONJ’ Milania Giudice Is Taking Dad Joe’s Deportation Crisis The Hardest

The Giudice girls can't visit Joe in ICE custody.

The Giudice family of Real Housewives of New Jersey is in the midst of a crisis as their father, Joe Giudice, has been released from federal prison in Pennsylvania and transferred to ICE custody while he awaits his deportation appeal. But while Teresa Giudice is weighing her options if her husband is sent back to Italy, daughter Milania is said to be taking the whole estrangement the hardest.

Hollywood Life reports that 14-year-old Milania is having a hard time not being able to talk to or communicate with her father while he is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement services awaiting possible deportation. The three other Giudice daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10 also miss their father, but Milania is said to be struggling the most, as she is the closest to Joe.

A source close to the Giudice family says that Joe wants nothing more than to be able to stay in the U.S. with his family.

“Joe wants nothing more than to be home and get his family back. He feels terrible about everything that’s happened. He misses his daughters so much. He and Milania were talking while he was in jail as much as possible since Joe could email. She’d send him dozens of emails a week. She took it the hardest.”

It is also an additional strain on Milania that she is aware that if her father gets deported to Italy, then it’s likely that her parents will divorce. Teresa Giudice stated in the RHONJ reunion that if Joe is deported, then she plans to seek a divorce. Teresa believes that it’s his fault that he is in this situation as he had years to become a citizen, and now it’s too late.

“She wants him home for the sake of their daughters as they’re doing as best they can, however, they are young girls and she feels her daughters really need their dad. She really believes that Joe did this to himself, but at the end of the day, her daughters and their happiness are her priority.”

Before the RHONJ reunion, it wasn’t clear whether Teresa and the Giudice daughters would move to Italy if Joe was deported, according to The Inquisitr. Rumors had been swirling for months that Teresa was meeting with divorce lawyers to investigate her options if she were to file for divorce from Joe, but now she admits that this is her plan if his appeal is denied.