NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Likely Targeting Tua Tagovaiola In 2020 NFL Draft After Signing Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins are apparently ready to roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center for 2019 and wait until next year before trying to land the quarterback of the future — which might just be Alabama signal caller Tua Tagovaiola.

Reports emerged on Sunday that the Dolphins planned to sign the journeyman quarterback, who now will have played for three of the four AFC East teams after previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. As ESPN reported, Fitzpatrick is signing with the Dolphins on an $11 million contract that could grow to between $17 million and $20 million if he were to hit all of his incentives.

Fitzpatrick started the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Jameis Winston’s suspension and became the first quarterback in history to throw for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games. Fitzpatrick eventually settled in after his torrid start, struggling with interceptions and inconsistency before Winston eventually returned and took back the starting job.

Fitzpatrick is seen as a bridge quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, able to start the entire 2019 season if needed while the team makes plans to land a quarterback of the future.

The Miami Dolphins had already signaled at the end of the season that they were planning to move on from Ryan Tannehill, who has since been traded to the Tennessee Titans. Before signing Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins had two quarterbacks on the roster — Jake Rudock and Luke Falk — who have a total of zero NFL starts between them. Given Fitzpatrick’s age and his career of inconsistency, most believe that the quarterback who will start the 2020 season is not yet on the team’s roster.

The Dolphins are expected to trot out Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter next season while they look for a franchise quarterback, but there are indications that the team won’t be going after one this year. NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright had already predicted nearly three months ago that the Dolphins would look for someone like Fitzpatrick to steer the ship as the team underwent a rebuild, and that 2020 would be the more likely year to target a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins hold the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, a position not likely to net them a starting quarterback. That could allow the Dolphins to wait until next year’s draft, which is expected to be much more quarterback-heavy.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Miami Dolphins may already have eyes on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaiola for next year’s draft.