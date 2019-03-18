Brad Paisley Shocks Coffee Shop Customers With An Impromptu Performance

Brad Paisley stopped by the Blue Door Coffee Company in Texas to give a low-key performance and of course grab a cup of coffee.

On Saturday night, country music icon Brad Paisley wowed an audience of nearly 75,000 fans with a lively concert at RodeoHouston in The Woodlands, Texas. Afterwards, he signed autographs and spent a bit of time greeting his adoring supporters. It was a large group and many obviously didn’t get the opportunity to get near the star. However, on Friday evening, Paisley opted for a more low key performance with a group of about 150 that got to sit merely a few feet away from him. With little warning, he walked into a nearby coffee shop and began performing, according to WGAL News.

Unsurprisingly, his entrance came as a shock to the customers who had stopped by the Blue Door Coffee Company for a caffeine pick-me-up. They would end up being pretty grateful they’d opted to grab their coffee at Blue Door rather than just stopping by a nearby Starbucks. Customers got to listen to Paisley perform for about an hour, while he ran through some of his most popular country hits. The singer made sure to include beloved favorites such as “Ticks,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” and “Alcohol.”

Those in attendance that day also got an extra special treat when Paisley performed a song that hasn’t even been released yet, entitled “No I In Beer.” His entire family, including his parents, children, and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, also stopped by for the impromptu concert.

Paisley actually had a very specific reason for choosing this particular coffee shop for his surprise performance. He’s known the store’s co-owner, Chad Gauntt, for over a decade. The two have been close for years and their families even went on vacation to Lake Tahoe together. Gauntt is a lawyer by trade but opened the Blue Door Coffee Company back in November as a side gig.

Gauntt said that ever since he told Paisley of his new business endeavor, the singer had promised to stop by for a visit someday. When he came into town on Friday, he decided it was the perfect opportunity. While Gauntt knew the singer would be stopping by for a visit, he’d planned to keep it as much of a secret as possible. Nevertheless, his employees weren’t exactly tight-lipped, which explained the above average customer count that day.