Sunday Tweet Storm: Trump Fires Off 30 Messages Over A 12-Hour Period

The tweets 'speak for themselves,' says White House.

Although it is Sunday, President Trump has been keeping busy. During a Sunday tweet storm which The Daily Beast describes as “unhinged,” the president tweeted more than 30 times in less than 12 hours, sharing posts from supporters and publishing his own.

While the president is known for being an avid Twitter user, he appears to have outdone himself today. Over a 12-hour period, Trump demanded the return of suspended Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, while insulting her colleagues, slammed the late Senator John McCain, insulted progressive Democrat Ilhan Omar, thanked Republican senators who back his national emergency, and suggested that the FCC investigate Saturday Night Live.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,'” the president tweeted.

“Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News,” he added in another tweet.

These Twitter messages, however, pale in comparison to what Trump retweeted later on in the day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the president shared content from multiple accounts peddling bizarre, far-right conspiracy theories, like QAnon, and Pizzagate.

One of the individuals Trump retweeted appears to be an ardent QAnon follower and conspiracy theorist, and the other is a anti-Muslim bigot who believes that Barack Obama is a pedophile. Trump also retweeted a series of posts by far-right conspiracy theorist and social media personality Jack Posobiec, known for pushing the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Puzzled by the president’s “unhinged” behavior, the Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment. The publication talked to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump’s Sunday Twitter storm, asking whether Trump’s tweets “speak for themselves.”

“Yes,” the press secretary responded.

White House: Trump’s unhinged Sunday on Twitter “speaks for” itself https://t.co/WTckHNxOwF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 18, 2019

One former White House official told the Daily Beast that they had to turn off push-notifications on their phone because Trump’s tweeting was “too much.”

As CNBC reported on December 31, 2018, summarizing a year of Trump tweets, the president’s “Twitter habit grew more prolific, more eclectic and more bombastic in 2018.” Trump posted more than 3,400 tweets in 2018, and began to use the social network as the primary means of communication with the American public.

Trump spent the previous year targeting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, criticizing foreign leaders, and insulting those he perceives as adversaries. It is only March 17, and if today’s Twitter storm is any indication of what’s to come, the president will be exceptionally prolific this year.