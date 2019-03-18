New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Viewed Over 268 Million Times In 24 Hours

The numbers are in for the second Avengers: Endgame trailer which debuted last Thursday. The surprise drop of the trailer had fans scrambling to get to any screen they could to watch the epic two-minute and 36-second clip. The trailer was shared everywhere across the internet with a big reveal on YouTube, as well as the crew and actor’s social media accounts.

It took several days to compile all of the data surrounding the viewership for the trailer but the official account for Avengers revealed the stellar number it brought in. According to the new tweet, the second Endgame trailer brought in just over 268 million views in the first 24 hours.

“Thank you to the greatest fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel the #1 movie in the world for two weeks in a row, and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to watch the #AvengersEndgame trailer 268 million times in 24 hours,” the tweet read.

The 268 million views land the trailer at the number two spot on the most-watched movie trailers in 24 hours list. It was beat out only by the first trailer for Endgame which debuted on December 7 last year with 289 million views. To no surprise, the number three clip on the list goes to the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War which dropped on November 9, 2017, with 230 million views.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/0sOetnYzPu — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 14, 2019

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which made the list include Infinity War trailer #2 (179 million), Thor: Ragnarok teaser (136 million), Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser (130 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer #1 (116 million), Captain Marvel trailer #1 (109 million), and Captain America: Civil War trailer #1 (94.7 million).

The most-viewed trailer in 24 hours that does not belong in the MCU is The Lion King teaser which dropped on November 22, 2018. For quite some time the new IT film was sitting pretty at No. 1 with 197 million views. The Stephen King flick reigned supreme for eight months before Infinity War topped it.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

The second trailer for Endgame didn’t reveal too much regarding its plot, following in the secrecy footsteps of the first trailer. The new video contained just as much old footage from older MCU films including Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor as it did new material. With nearly everything in the film being a spoiler, there isn’t a whole lot to show to fans in a trailer. There still has been no glimpse of Thanos or any of the heroes who were decimated by the snap. It’s being rumored that the second trailer for the film will be the last marketing video for the project.

Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26.