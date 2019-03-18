Celebrities Can’t Get Enough Of Kanye And Kim Kardashian West’s Sunday Services

Kanye West has reportedly been using Sunday church services as his latest musical outlet.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper hasn’t released new music since 2018 and his last album debuted in 2016. However, according to Essence magazine, West has held services at his Calabasas home he shares with wife Kim Kardashian since the beginning of 2019. The “Fade” rapper’s version of the church consists of a full choir led by him. The song selection includes gospel classics like “I Wonder”, “Father Stretch My Hands” and “Beautiful Morning”.

The services are attended by the entire West family which consists of the College Dropout artist and Kardashian and their children- North, 6, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1. Kardashian has shared videos of the children dancing at what has reportedly been their home. The KKW Beauty creator even tweeted about the services in January.

“Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring,” she wrote. “See you next Sunday.”

The Wests are reportedly not the only famous faces who appear at the music-led service. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been seen documenting the Sunday performances and posting them online. Essence reports that Rick Rubin, Kid Cudi, David Letterman, Charlie Wilson have also shown up to the Kardashian-West home for some of these services. According to TMZ, rapper DMX led West’s service on Sunday with a prayer. He reportedly covered topics like “accepting Jesus, blessings, opening doors that were once closed, being highly favored by God, shooting down the devil, etc.” DMX’s prayer resonated with many members of the morning service’s audience.

An Instagram page was also created for those who can’t attend the services physically to enjoy. The rapper’s services have caused many of his fans to wonder if the idea is a way to promote his upcoming album Yandhi. The release date for the album is reportedly yet to be decided, as West currently faces legal trouble from his record label. According to NBC News, the “Gold Digger” rapper was sued by EMI for breach of contract. He reportedly claimed his deal with the label was an act of “servitude.”

West also filed a lawsuit against EMI for extending his contract an additional seven years. The rapper claimed that doing so granted the label permission to not give him “one moment of freedom.” The case against EMI is still pending, though the label has reportedly denied that West is under a personal service contract. West’s deal is also governed by New York exclusively, in which no servitude law exists.

Recommended