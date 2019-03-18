‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Thinks Kristen Is Alive

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 18, 2019 reveal that Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will be the main focus of the episode, and that things are going to take a dramatic turn.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Marlena take a turn for the worse. As fans will remember, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman) tried to kill Marlena last week by sending her a box of sweet treats that were injected with poison.

Diana claimed that the treats were a thank you from Haley Chen, and after Marlena ate one she passed out. Her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), found her unconscious on her office floor. Doctors have been doing everything in their power to save her since.

However, Marlena’s life will be hanging in the balance as she fights for her soul. John will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) fight to revive Marlena.

During this time, Marlena will be seeing some people from her past, including Tony and Andre DiMera (both played by Thaao Penghlis). She’ll also get a visit from Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) alter ego, Princess Gina. She’ll be fighting to return her soul to her body so that she can reunite with John, but it may not be so easy.

While speaking with her former acquaintances, Marlena will inquire about whether or not Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is still alive. As Days of Our Lives fans know, Kristen is now presumed dead after the warehouse fire in Memphis.

However, Kristen, like her adoptive father Stefano DiMera, also seems to rise from the ashes, and has a knack for returning from the dead at the most shocking of times. Will Marlena get the answers about Kristen she’s seeking? All will be revealed this week on DOOL.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers will also see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) get attacked by men who believe her to be Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Ciara has been kidnapped and nearly killed in recent weeks, and it seems she’ll have another brush with death this week.

Previously on #DAYS, the cabin has been set on fire, putting Ciara’s life in danger. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/vQhAk89xsW — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 16, 2019

Chloe was also recently attacked by El Fideo’s men, who are now seeking vengeance against her. She and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) were nearly killed before, and she’s been worried that more men would be returning to Salem to get her. It seems that she may have been right, but Ciara may have to pay the price.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.