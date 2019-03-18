Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Photo Depicting Psoriasis That Is Beginning To Cover Her Face

Kim Kardashian is being honest about her battle with psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed women in the world. Her face has appeared on countless billboards and magazines, always looking almost inconceivably picture perfect. Nevertheless, even Kardashian herself has flaws. The model and television personality has been candid about her battle against psoriasis since 2011.

While it first appeared on her legs and stomach and could be easily covered with makeup or photo editing, the condition has been steadily spreading to the rest of her body, even her face. On Sunday, she posted a raw selfie to her Instagram story showing patches of psoriasis on her face, according to People.

In the photo, Kardashian appears to still be in bed while taking the shot. The red patches appear to be surrounding her eyes, nose, and forehead.

“Morning psoriasis,” she captioned the post.

When the 38-year-old first learned of her diagnosis from her a dermatologist, the experience was shared on her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Although it was an unfortunate diagnosis, it wasn’t much of a shock. Psoriasis is a hereditary condition and her mother, Kris Jenner, also deals with it. While there are steps that can be taken to alleviate the visible evidence of the condition, there is no known cure for psoriasis.

Because Kardashian uses her famous face to make a living, she found it particularly difficult to accept that this may be a struggle she will face for the rest of her life. However, she does have one obvious advantage: her wealth. The model certainly has the funds to try out every available remedy out there and she’s done just that. Kardashian has documented the various ointments, creams, and odd herbal remedies she’s used to cope with the condition as best as possible. In one episode of her reality series, she was so desperate to achieve relief that she applied breast milk to the affected areas after reading that it’s been known to help.

Nevertheless, she’s only seen the angry red patches continue to spread over time. In December, Kardashian sent out an urgent tweet asking fans for recommendations about medications for psoriasis. She admitted that her skin condition has grown increasingly worse and she’s had difficulty keeping it under control.