Coco Austin Spends Her Birthday Rocking A Revealing Leopard Dress Around New York City

Model Coco Austin celebrated her St. Patrick’s Day birthday by flaunting her curves for the world to see.

Austin celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday at the Red Rabbit Club and the Playboy Club in New York City. The Ice Loves Coco alum was joined by her friends and husband Ice-T for the festivities. For her birthday outfit, she opted to go with a green leopard dress with yellow detail designs. She paired the dress with a yellow-gold necklace. Austin posted photos on her Instagram page to her 3 million followers.

“Had a great Birthday Dinner at @playboyclubnyc with hubby and close friends.. Love this place!” she captioned under her group photo.

“To my surprise, I only had 2 shots all night. I usually go all out when celebrating I guess age does slow ya down! Lol Just Kidding. I always loved how my birthday was on St.Patrick’s Day. #foreveryoung #stpatricksday.”

Austin is one of many celebrities whose birthday falls on St. Patrick’s Day. According to People, she is joined by Rob Kardashian, Rob Lowe, Star Wars star John Boyega and Forest Gump star Gary Sinise. Ice-T took to his Instagram account to shout out his wife, who he married in 2005. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a photo on Instagram of Austin draped in Gucci activewear paired with a matching bag. The actor stated in his caption that his wife gets “better every year.”

While Austin gained notoriety for her steamy photos in magazines like Playboy, Smooth and Silk, the former reality star’s role as a mother has been what has had her in headlines lately. Austin is seen often wearing matching outfits with her and Ice-T’s 3-year-old daughter Chanel. She often shares photos of the two wearing matching designer garb. She also shares photos of her and her daughter wearing matching bikinis, which always makes her fans gush.

One photo of Austin and Chanel escalated into negative remarks on social media. In January, Ice-T shared a photo of a topless Austin and Chanel sleeping alongside one of the family’s dogs. According to People, the star’s admiration of his family was misinterpreted by users online, with many asking why he would decide to share that photo with his 518,000 followers. The rapper soon shut down any negativity by first asking a Twitter user “what’s your problem?” After deleting the reply, he tweeted a message to his followers as a response to the spectators.

“Everybody have a Great Day this link opens in a new tab … Make your haters Sick. Moovin,” he quipped.