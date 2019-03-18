People On Twitter Are Reporting Trump’s Relentless Attacks On John McCain To Melania’s ‘Be Best’ Campaign

People on Twitter have spotted a violation of Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying “Be Best” campaign, and it’s from her husband.

Donald Trump has spent much of the weekend launching attacks against the long-dead John McCain, frequently targeting the longtime Arizona Senator for handing over the famous Steele Dossier to the FBI. The dossier detailed the allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election, and a number of the raw intelligence reports from that dossier have since been proven true.

But Trump still attacked the dossier as fake and frequently insulted McCain for turning it over. In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, Trump quoted former Clinton special counsel Ken Starr’s attack on John McCain.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain,'” Trump wrote. “He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

Donald Trump has launched attacks against McCain since the early days of his 2016 presidential campaign, infamously saying that he didn’t believe McCain was a war hero since he was shot down and captured in Vietnam. Trump continued to attack McCain even after the Senator’s death, including mocking sales of McCain’s memoir during a meeting with reporters last month.

Trump grew even more personal in another attack on Sunday morning, falsely claiming that McCain finished at the bottom of his class at the U.S. Naval Academy. McCain famously finished near the bottom of his class, a point mentioned in nearly all obituaries after his death last August, but was actually five spots from the bottom.

Trump’s attacks led to a response from John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, who told the president that no one will ever love him the way they loved her father.

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

Meghan McCain to Trump: "My father lives rent free in your head" https://t.co/bPnp8tDYQE pic.twitter.com/2BjkVPCBcR — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2019

But Trump continued his attacks unabated, even re-tweeting people who supported his points, including one who responded to Meghan McCain that many people “hated” her father.

My god, he is a bottomless pit of narcissism and insecurity.#BeBest pic.twitter.com/NRErjLij3r — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) March 17, 2019

That has led a number of people on Twitter to report Trump’s behavior to his wife’s anti-bullying campaign. Melania Trump launched the “Be Best” campaign, her signature program in the White House and one with a focus on ending cyberbullying. As many people noted this weekend, Melania should start by instituting it at home.

Hey @flotus your hypocritical, pretentious #BeBest campaign needs to start in the White House residence. https://t.co/70A9GAHfqt — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) March 17, 2019

But Melania Trump appeared to have little power to stop Donald’s attacks on John McCain, which continued throughout the day on Sunday.