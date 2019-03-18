Luke Perry’s ‘90210’ Co-Star Brian Austin Green Breaks His Silence On The Actor’s Death

Luke Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, is finally breaking his silence about the passing of the actor.

According to The Today Show, Brian Austin Green had been one of the only members of the 90210 cast that did not speak out in memory of Luke Perry after his shocking and tragic passing earlier this month.

Green is now opening up about his feelings over Perry’s death on his podcast titled …with Brian Austin Green. The actor says that it was a shock and terrible loss to have to say goodbye to a longtime friend.

As many fans will remember, Green starred as David Silver in the hit Fox teen drama, while Perry played the role of the bad boy with a heart of gold, Dylan McKay.

During the podcast, Brian spoke at length about his bond with Luke and how he felt hearing the sad news of his untimely death.

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way. We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way,” Green stated.

Brian Austin Green revealed a similar sentiment that most of those who knew Luke Perry have already said, claiming that he was a warm, kind, humble, and gentle soul.

Brian Austin Green fires back. https://t.co/qcDuTG4pyk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 16, 2019

“Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock,” Brian added.

The actor even revealed that after hearing the news of Luke’s death he texted his former co-star, knowing that he wouldn’t text back, but hoping he was out there somewhere. Brian says he knows his friend is looking down and smiling on those he loved.

Green also revealed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast, some of whom hadn’t seen each other in 18 years, gathered together at the home of Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the show, to mourn Perry’s passing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52 following complications from a massive stroke. The Riverdale star was reportedly taken off life support by his grieving family members, and his ashes were scattered at his farm in Tennessee. Brian Austin Green and the rest of his former castmates are continuing to grieve his death.