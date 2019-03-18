‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Says There’s A Fake Scene In The Trailer

The second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted last Thursday and fans have been analyzing it every which way. It’s even being paralleled to the trailers from Avengers: Infinity War from late 2017 and early 2018. A ploy used by the good people at Marvel Studios in an Infinity War trailer might have been used in the most recent Endgame clip according to a new fan theory.

An Avengers: Endgame fan account on Instagram is suggesting that one of the scenes from the new trailer won’t appear in the movie at all. Fans will remember the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War featured an epic scene that never made it to screen. It was perhaps the best moment in the entire trailer and once moviegoers left the theater they were all wondering what happened.

The scene, in particular, was Captain America leading a charge of Wakandan warriors alongside Okoye, the Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Falcon, War Machine and Black Widow. Not only did this scene never happen, but Bruce Banner was never seen in his Hulk form other than within the first few minutes of the movie.

The fan account is suggesting the Endgame trailer scene that is a fake is also an epic moment. Towards the clip’s conclusion, the surviving Avengers are walking together through a hangar in their facility wearing matching white uniforms. Tony Stark is seen walking among the rest of the heroes, but accord to the theory, Tony won’t really be there in the film.

When Tony was revealed to be on Earth in the new trailer, fans were shocked to see he was confirmed back home and with Captain America who he has not seen since the events of Civil War. While the trailer did not show a reunion between the two men, it did suggest they had mended fences, something fans are eager to see play out on screen.

It’s not above Marvel to play with the minds of their fans and the theory may not be too much of a stretch. However, another fan theory revolving around the white uniform scene might hold more water. It’s also being suggested that Tony is the hero walking directly behind Steve Rogers, but in the trailer, it’s made to look like Tony is further back in the line. Showing Tony in the same shot as Steve without reconciliation would be a letdown for fans, and thus the reason for editing the scene.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.