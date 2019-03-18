Prince Harry ‘Plans To Take Two Weeks Of Paternity Leave’ After Baby Is Born

The Duke of Sussex thinks this is a 'modern' thing to do.

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is winding down, and while it was expected that the Duchess of Sussex would take leave from her royal duties, Prince Harry has announced that he will be taking his own two weeks off after the baby is born with the first ever royal family paternity leave.

The Daily Mail says that Prince Harry has announced that after Baby Sussex is born, he will take two weeks off to bond with the baby and his wife. Details are not being shared about Duchess Meghan’s due date, but some believe it will be closer to the beginning of April than the beginning of May.

The prince says he will take the time off because “it’s a very modern Dad thing to do.” He is making an effort to set a precedent about dads and their role in the family, says a friend of the Duke of Sussex.

“He doesn’t need to take paternity leave because he doesn’t work in the way most people do, but he thinks it’s a very modern Dad thing to do.”

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace says that they are certain Queen Elizabeth will have no problem accommodating the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry will take full paternity leave to 'prove he's a modern dad' https://t.co/X8JkNK26n1 pic.twitter.com/TA6S9h68CH — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) March 17, 2019

Olga FitzRoy, the founder of Parental Pay Equality, says that by doing this, Prince Harry is putting it out into the mainstream that this is something available to everyman after the birth or adoption of a baby, but she says that the self-employed are the only people not guaranteed leave.

“We are pleased that Prince Harry is taking paternity leave, but would remind readers that 100,000 dads every year get no paternity or parental leave whatsoever as they are self-employed.”

The Inquisitr says that Duchess Meghan has already taken leave of official duties as the baby is due at any time. Buckingham Palace confirmed that there are no official duties on her calendar between now and the months after she gives birth. Recent photos of the Duchess of Sussex show that her belly button is now poking out, which is said to be a sign that she’s entered the home stretch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed today with Queen Elizabeth while attending the christening of Lena Tindall, the daughter of Prince Harry’s first cousin, Zara and her husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall. Prince Harry was on-hand as he is the Godfather of the youngest Miss Tindall.