Ariana Grande Covers Up Another Pete Davidson-Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship is so over, and although the pair had inked multiple tattoos in honor of each other during their romance, those are fading away as well.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariana Grande has covered up yet another tattoo that she got in honor of Pete Davidson during their relationship. The singer has already covered up several small tattoos that she inked while engaged to the Saturday Night Live star, and this time, she decided to change the word “Always,” which was inked on her rib cage in Davidson’s handwriting, to a leaf and stem.

Grande showed off her altered tattoo in an Instagram photo over the weekend, and revealed to her followers that the alteration wasn’t a cover up, but that she was simply “evolvin’.”

As many fans will remember, Ariana and Pete began dating last spring, and quickly got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. However, the engagement ended in the fall, and the pair split.

Following the break up, both Grande and Davidson had several tattoos that they got in honor of one another, or to match each other, covered up and altered. Pete had Ariana’s Dangerous Woman symbol changed to a heart, while Grande had a tattoo that read 8418, the badge number of Davidson’s late firefighter father, who died on September 11, 2001, covered with an image of a dog.

The singer also covered up a tattoo of Pete’s name with a black heart, the same image he used to hide Ariana’s signature bunny ears behind his ear following the split.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Grande has been focused on her music since the split. However, Pete Davidson has already moved on. The Saturday Night Live actor is now dating actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior.

Sources tell Us Weekly that that Grande couldn’t care less about Davidson’s relationship with Beckinsale, and that her life has simply been about her music and her new album, as she gets ready to embark on a tour.

Pete and Kate first met at a Golden Globes party, and have been seen kissing, holding hands, and having date nights ever since. Davidson even addressed his relationship with Beckinsale during the “Weekend Update” segment on SNL earlier this month, and revealed that the age difference isn’t a big deal, while hinting that it’s sexist to call out Kate for dating a younger man when older men have been dating younger woman for years.

Fans can see more of Ariana Grande by following her on Instagram.