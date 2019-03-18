Nadine Leopold Shows Off Curves In New Victoria’s Secret Ad

Austrian beauty Nadine Leopold — best-known among her fans and followers because of her association with Victoria’s Secret — is gradually becoming more and more popular. And in order to make sure that she stays in the limelight, the model posts her sexy snaps on Instagram every week.

Sunday, March 17, was no exception, as the 25-year-old model took to her account and posted an eye-popping picture from her latest Victoria’s Secret photo shoot.

In the snap, Leopold could be seen donning a turquoise-green bra from the lingerie company through which she provided a glimpse of her perky breasts. That apart, Nadine also showed off her well-toned and taut stomach. Wearing a bit of shimmer on her lips and opting for minimal makeup, the model let her blonde tresses down, flashed a smile and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the second picture, Nadine was featured wearing a light-pink bra which exposed her cleavage and sent temperatures immediately soaring. Wearing the same makeup and hairdo, the model looked away from the camera and flashed a smile that melted many hearts.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 6,500 likes and various compliments wherein fans and followers praised the hottie for her enviable figure.

Commenting on the photo, one fan wrote that Nadine is a “hot and gorgeous girl,” while another one said that she is a natural beauty and doesn’t need to use any chemicals or creams to enhance her looks.

Another one opined that Nadine looked like a “cute, blonde Barbie doll,” while a male admirer curiously asked is Nadine if dating someone, adding that she is too beautiful to be single.

Prior to posting the said picture, Nadine had set pulses racing by sharing a skin-baring snap — one wherein she was featured donning a nude-colored cardigan that she deliberately left unbuttoned at the front to show off that she was not wearing anything underneath.

The picture racked up close to 8,000 likes and about a hundred comments wherein fans expressed their admiration and love for the model in explicit terms.

Although Nadine still has a long way to go to catch up with many of her fellow Victoria’s Secret models in terms of gaining followers on Instagram, she is no stranger to the world of modeling.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Nadine revealed that she has not only worked with Victoria’s Secret but has also been featured in leading fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s BAZAAR and Marie Claire UK.

Speaking about that one thing Nadine wished people knew about her, she said the following.