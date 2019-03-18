Trump Tweets QAnon, Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists’ Content

A prolific Twitter user, President Donald Trump does not shy away from sharing messages from journalists and media personalities whose viewpoints he shares. On Sunday, Trump went a step further. Retweeting more than a dozen messages in under an hour, the president promoted content from QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorists.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar reported, via Twitter, that Trump shared content from multiple accounts known for peddling QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories. One of the individuals who had their tweets promoted by President Trump appears to be a bigoted conspiracy theorist who believes that former President Barack Obama is a pedophile. The person frequently posts bigoted, Islamophobic tweets.

One of the tweets Trump shared contains a hateful message aimed at late Republican Senator John McCain.

“We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare,” the post reads.

As Rupar points out, Trump also promoted content posted by a QAnon follower. The person’s avatar is the letter “Q” with a MAGA hat. A glance at the individual’s account reveals that they are not only a dedicated QAnon follower, but also a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist.

The Daily Beast contributor Justin Baragona observes that Trump also promoted tweets by right-wing social media personality Jack Posobiec. The New York Times once described Posobiec as “one of the promulgators of fake news, including the Pizzagate story that claimed that Hillary Clinton helped run a child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizza parlor.”

“The President is retweeting a bunch of conspiracy theorists. I am pointing this out because we shouldn’t accept it as normal,” Congressman David Cicilline tweeted.

The account Trump retweeted (@Lrihendry) to indicate he hates John McCain is a bigoted pizzagate conspiracy theorist who suggested Obama is a pedophile pic.twitter.com/yJGoGSRChu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory created by an anonymous message board poster nicknamed Q, and embraced by some Trump supporters. Q, a person who claims to possess a high-level security clearance, alleges that President Trump is battling a secretive deep state cabal in order to save the United States.

Although unrelated to the QAnon conspiracy theory, Pizzagate is embraced by the far-right as well. According to Fast Company, this theory alleged that members of the Democratic Party ran a pedophile ring from the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria.

QAnon conspiracy theorist meets Trump at White House https://t.co/21TEvPy3Zm pic.twitter.com/Z1xqGaFxVk — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2018

In August, President Trump met with one of the most vocal proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to GQ. Trump met in the Oval Office with Michael Lionel Lebron, a social media personality known for being a follower of Q.

Similarly, in November of last year, Vice President Mike Pence posted to social media a picture of himself meeting a SWAT officer with a QAnon conspiracy patch, according to The Washington Post.