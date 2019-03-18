Jordyn Woods Shows Off Bikini Body After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is back on social media following her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and she’s showing off her bikini body.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her curves while wearing a lime green bikini.

In the photos, Jordyn flaunted her assets in a high-waisted bright green two-piece bathing suit, which showed off Woods’ curvy backside, and also included a thick, sports bra top. The green bikini was the perfect choice to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in.

Woods also showed off her new, shorter hairstyle. The model had her dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that grazed the top of her shoulders. In one sexy snapshot she looks directly at the camera and poses with a sultry stare. In the other photograph, she faced away from the camera and had her eyes closed and looked toward the sky seemingly enjoying the sunshine.

Jordyn donned a full face of makeup for the bikini photo shoot, which included thick eyebrows, natural-looking eyes, peach blush, and a light pink color on her lips. She also added a four leaf clover emoji to the caption to be festive.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods was Kylie Jenner’s best friend, who lived in her guest house, that is until it was revealed that she had allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, last month.

Following the reported cheating scandal, Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her house and Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan. However, Woods wasn’t satisfied with being cast in the role of villain, and appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story.

Jordyn claimed that she bumped into Tristan at a bar and then went with him and a group of others back to his home where they had a party. Woods says she did nothing wrong, but that when she went to leave the bash, Thompson shockingly kissed her on the lips, but that she was too scared to tell Jenner or Kardashian about the incident.

Khloe is now said to be furious with Jordyn, and does’t think she’ll be able to forgive her for the betrayal.

“Khloe is still in pain from what Jordyn and Tristan did to her. She’s really handling the Tristan side very well. She realizes she’s so much better off without him and has basically considered herself a single mother for a while now,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“However, she’s really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things. Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada’s show. It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her,” the source added.

Now as the dust from the scandal settles, it seems that Jordyn Woods is done hiding from the world, and is ready to get back to her life as a model.