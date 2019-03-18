Kylie Jenner Exposes Thighs In A Black Swimsuit While Hugging Baby Stormi In New Instagram Pic

Makeup mogul and social media superstar Kylie Jenner recently treated her 129 million Instagram followers to a new eye-popping yet loving picture which became an instant hit.

In the pic, the 21-year-old stunner could be seen lying on kids’ inflatable, bouncy castle while wearing a revealing black one-piece bikini. To pose for the snap, Kylie let her hair down and closed her eyes while her daughter, Stormi, could be seen clinging on to her beautiful mom’s chest and innocently staring at the camera.

Kylie’s swimsuit allowed her to put her voluptuous thighs and derriere on full display which set many pulses racing. And while some of her admirers focused on the sheer display of skin, most of them just looked at the other side of the picture and admired it because it oozed mother-daughter love.

In the caption, Kylie shared the challenges of motherhood with her fans and informed them that baby Stormi is being very clingy lately. Within less than 20 minutes of having been posted and as of the writing of this article, the said snap garnered more than 2.3 million likes and 17,000-plus comments which shows Kylie’s unparalleled social-media popularity.

While most people left positive comments on the picture to admire Kylie for her amazingly-sexy body as well as for being an excellent mommy, others criticized her thighs for being “too fat.”

“You need to start working out,” one follower wrote. “Your thighs are so fat. It looks like you are pregnant,” another follower chimed in. And while many others left critical comments, Kylie’s admirers immediately rushed for her support and lambasted her haters and critics for their vile comments.

In her Instagram stories, Kylie shared a snap wearing a similar swimsuit while soaking up the sun and lying on a sun lounger. Baby Stormi could be seen sitting on her mother’s stomach.

Earlier on Sunday, Kylie wowed her fans with a chic snap wherein she could be seen donning a grey, ribbed jumpsuit with a cut-out design. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accessorized with a pair of diamond-studded shades and a matching pendant to go with the dress. Wearing her signature plum-shade lipstick, Kylie squatted on the floor of her room to pose for the camera.

And although the picture, per usual, gained significant traction, people focused more on the apparently “dirty” walls of Kylie’s room instead of focusing on her.

According to an article by Toofab, Kylie’s fans have been asking about the black splotches on her walls which can be seen in many of her pictures. Bothered and curious, many of her fans thought that the Billionaire star’s walls were dirty.

Fed up by the comments, Kylie finally decided to kill everyone’s curiosity and posted a video on her Instagram Stories to reveal that the blotches were not dirt or mud. She took the camera very close to the blotches and shared the big reveal.