Romee Strijd Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In New Instagram Snap

After completely wowing her fans and followers with her Brigitte Bardot-inspired topless picture, Romee Strijd decided to tease her admirers with yet another skin-baring snap — one which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, the Dutch model posted a sultry snap wherein she could be seen soaking up the sun in a swimming pool while lying on a giant, green-colored avocado float. The model wore a revealing white one-piece swimsuit to flaunt her thighs as well as her cleavage. She let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of transparent shades.

To pose for the snap, the model threw one of her arms in the air and sported a pout while holding a a giant inflatable avocado pit.

Within five hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Romee’s snap has accrued more than 247,000 likes and over 1,000 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with various compliments, calling her “hot,” “sexy,” “extremely inspirational,” and “insanely-amazing model.”

One of her admirers said that Romee is a goddess, while another said that she is the sexiest Victoria’s Secret model, who not only has an incredible figure, but her facial features are also stunning. Completely ignoring that the model is in a long-term relationship with her handsome beau, another one of her male fans wrote that he would like to date her.

Apart from the sexy picture, Romee also posted a number of Instagram Stories to share her everyday activities with her fans. In one of the videos, the model could be seen walking on the street while dressed up in a smart, casual black ensemble, while in another picture, the 23-year-old stunner could be seen holding her friend’s very cute baby in her arms while flashing her beautiful smile.

The model also recently uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel to share her Victoria’s Secret PR day activities with her fans. In the very beginning of the video, the model looked stunning in a neon-pink robe, which she paired with a matching Victoria’s Secret bra.

Later in the video, she could also be seen donning a very stylish red suit which she paired with a pink shirt — a look which suited her very well, as fans pointed out in the comments section of the video. Others also complimented the model on her beautiful skin and hair.

The model takes special care of her hair, and according to an article by Us Weekly Magazine, Romee talked about her shortcut to feeling confident and said the following.