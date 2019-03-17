Watch Birmingham Iron Vs. San Diego Fleet Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 6 Finale

In a crucial AAF East vs West matchup, the Birmingham Iron and San Diego Fleet each have a chance to close in on their respective division lead.

After Steve Spurrier’s previously undefeated Orlando Apollos suffered their first defeat of the inaugural Alliance of American Football season on Saturday, as AAF.com recorded, the season suddenly got a whole lot sunnier for their chief divisional rivals, the Birmingham Iron. Now, a win for the Iron, possibly behind new starting quarterback Keith Price, would put them just one game behind Orlando with four to play — including a head-to-head matchup to finish the regular season in Week 10. But standing in their way will be the 3-2 San Diego Fleet, who can take over first place in the West with a win of their own in the AAF Week Six finale that will live stream from San Diego.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week 6 Birmingham Iron vs. San Diego Fleet matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Sunday, March 17, at the 70,500-seat SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium and, before that, Jack Murphy Stadium, in San Diego, California. That start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central.

Price replaced struggling Birmingham quaterback Luis Perez last week, according to Action Network, and proceeded to complete 18 of 29 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. But the Iron was crushed anyway by Orlando, 31-14.

Whether Price stays under center, or Perez makes his return, has yet to be determined. Perez had not thrown for a single touchdown in his five starts, according to Star News, even though he had amassed 801 yards in the air with a completion percentage of 55.4 percent.

The Birmingham Iron vs. San Diego Flee AAF Week 6 finale will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via livestream on the NFL Network. Bear in mind that to access the NFL Network livestream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must possess login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is another way to live stream the AAF springtime pro football clash for free, even without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carry the NFL network, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch the Iron-Fleet matchup, as well as other AAF games, streamed live at no charge.