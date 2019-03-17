WWE Stunner Sasha Banks Teases Cleavage, Wild Ring Attire In Latest Instagram Photo

WWE superstar Sasha Banks, aka “The Boss,” is one of the most highly decorated female competitors in the world of professional wrestling. Known for her distinct style inside and outside of the ring — as well as for her acerbic, cutting promos — Sasha is one of the top talents in the business. Combining a natural beauty with a dramatic sense of exhibitionist flair, “The Boss” is out to make a name for herself in the annals of sports entertainment history — and she aims to set pulses racing and hearts aflutter as she does so.

In her most recent share made to popular social media platform Instagram, Sasha Banks can be seen decked out in some truly wild ring attire. Clad in a sparkling, strappy top which teases a bit of her cleavage while also accentuating her muscular abdomen, Sasha shows that she’s not here to play. Her naturally impressive physique is front and center in the snapshot, immodest trunks showcasing her toned thighs, slender legs, and athletic form.

With bright purple hair tumbling down in long waves to crest at her hip, it’s obvious that subtlety isn’t exactly Sasha’s strong suit. A pair of oversized aviators –encrusted with bling — obscured her eyes, and her lips are parted in a coy yet confident expression. A glossy vinyl jacket, heavily cropped to highlight the performer’s hourglass silhouette, hugs every inch of Sasha’s curvature. Long orange and black tassels fringe the sleeves, conjuring shades of late legendary wrestling icon “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

In the caption attached to the provocative photo, Sasha Banks left a little rap for all of her fans, making it clear that she was most definitely on the road to WrestleMania. Her legions of admirers reacted positively to her post, lavishing over 60,000 likes and 700-plus comments on the snapshot.

One user quipped, “You’re the boss,” followed by a long line of flame emojis. A second Instagram user gushed, “You have a beautiful smile and beautiful eyes, You are a beauty of a woman,” trailed by a litany of heart-eyed emojis.

Sasha Banks has been making headlines for her great triumphs in thing ring as late, per Forbes. Having cinched the contest for the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team championships alongside fellow superstar Bayley at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the Boss ‘N Hug connection went over once again at the recent Fastlane event.

Will Bayley and Sasha Banks be able to fend off all competitors? It seems that — win or lose — the fans are behind “The Boss,” and can’t wait to see what comes next for her.