‘We Can’t Count On Removing This Guy By An Election,’ Harvard Law Professor Warns

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe said that President Donald Trump cannot be removed by an election, Raw Story reports.

Tribe went on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss the prospect of Donald Trump’s impeachment and the 2020 presidential election. The famous law professor weighed in on the Trump presidency and the “damage” that has been done, arguing that it would be “too dangerous” to leave Trump in power.

“The fact is by 2020, the amount of damage that will have been done to our rule of law, to constitutional norms will be very great and we can’t count on him being out of office in 2020,” he said.

Tribe then went on to warn MSNBC’s viewership about what he apparently believes is a plausible scenario. According to the Harvard Law professor, Donald Trump will likely try and “influence” the 2020 election.

The president could seek help from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Russia, and declare another national emergency in order to sway the election in his favor, according to Tribe.

This is why citizens of the United States cannot count on removing Trump by an election.

“We can’t count on removing this guy by an election, he may fabricate by another so-called national emergency to influence that election.”

Tribe said that the only way to remove Trump is to continue “gathering the facts” in order to, when the time comes, start impeachment proceedings.

“What we have to do is persistently gather the facts and if the American people can see what some of us already think is there soon enough, then the time will come for impeachment proceedings,” he said.

While professor Tribe may count on the possibility of impeachment, some Democratic leaders do not.

“He’s just not worth it,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently told The Washington Post, arguing that impeaching Donald Trump would divide the country.

As the New York Magazine reported, Pelosi’s comments were interpreted by some conservative commentators as a signal that the Democrats are not willing to start impeachment proceedings because they have nothing on President Trump and because the allegations of Russian collusion are false.

But not all Democrats agree with Pelosi’s assessment. As The Washington Examiner reported, Pramila Jayapal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ro Khanna disagreed with the house speaker’s statements, suggesting that investigations into Trump need to be brought to an end before giving up on impeachment.

The impeachment of Donald Trump would certainly divide the country, at least that is what polls suggest.

As The Washington Times reported, citing a number of recent polls, Trump’s approval rating has consistently oscillated between 40 and 50 percent, which clearly suggests that the president is still supported by nearly half of the country.