‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Alexis Ren Flaunts Deep Decolletage In Tiny, Barely-There Leather Mini Dress

While Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren may be becoming something of a fixture in the fashion and beauty industries — having accrued a sizable fan base of over 13 million followers on popular social media platform Instagram — it appears that she’s not content to stay idle for long. In a recent sun-drenched snapshot, the brunette bombshell showed off a great deal of her world-famous figure, warming the blood of many of her most ardent admirers in the process.

In this particular image, Alexis can be seen rocking a skin-tight mini dress as she pores over a table filled with secondhand books, both hardcover and paperback. The black leather mini dress hugs every inch of her curvaceous figure, and a low neckline offers up a glimpse of the model’s deep cleavage. A high slit running up the side of the dress exposes a glimpse of Alexis’ toned thighs and slender legs, with the extremely low hemline of the garment emphasizing these qualities even further.

Despite looking somewhat casual as she shops beneath the shade afforded by a large tent, the stunner’s makeup game is on point. A hint of blush graces her delicate cheekbones, and long, luxurious lashes frame her chocolate brown eyes. A bit of concealer and foundation help to blend her already-glowing complexion, and her signature chestnut tresses are styled straight, pulled back behind her head.

Accessorizing the look with a large pair of hoop earrings, some rings, and a pair of golden necklaces, the pendant of one necklace dangling about her bustline, Alexis kept things chic, yet classy.

In the caption attending the sultry and sunny snapshot, Alexis Ren politely asked her legions of devotees for some book recommendations. Of the 2,600-plus comments posted in response to the model’s query, many of them did indeed offer up some of their own personal favorite reads for consideration.

“Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman, it is so much fun and such a wild ride!!” one user who appears to appreciate fantasy fiction wrote. A second Instagram admirer gave their own slightly more philosophical take, quipping, “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson.”

Alexis Ren made headlines most recently for her somewhat unusual choice of ink. Per The Daily Caller, the Sports Illustrated model recently got a revolver tattoo on one of her fingers, showing off the new tat on Instagram shortly thereafter. Joining a plethora of other tats that she’s had done, it looks like Alexis truly believes that the human body is a canvas.

Her fans don’t seem to mind much, however, and wait with bated breath to see what she might share with them next.