Sommer Ray Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Latest Topless Pic

American fitness model and Instagram sensation Sommer Ray is popular among her fans for her well-toned figure. And to keep her 20 million-plus followers thoroughly interested and engaged in her modeling and fitness activities, she makes sure to treat them to skin-baring snapshots every week.

Taking to her page, the 22-year-old stunner posted a new photo where she was featured wearing nothing but a pair of thong bottoms, which allowed the model to expose lots of skin — a move which immediately titillated her fans with excitement. While the model put her pert derriere on full display, she covered her breasts with her arms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity. Nonetheless, to the delight of her ardent admirers, she flashed some serious sideboob to pull off a very racy look.

The model wrapped a towel on her head and wore a full face of makeup comprised of bronze-colored blusher and eyeshadow, and a nude shade of lipstick. Sommer also applied some highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones. She finished off her look with plenty of eyeliner and mascara, which highlighted her beautiful, green eyes.

As expected, the pic became an instant hit, so much so that it racked up more than 1.3 million likes within a day of having been posted. What’s more, fans left more than 12,000 comments on the picture to praise the model’s booty and shower her with various complimentary comments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that no matter how many times he views Sommer’s pics, he can never get enough of them, while another said that Sommer is the sexiest model on Instagram because her body is natural and she works hard to achieve that shape instead of undergoing surgical enhancements. Another fan opined that Sommer should try her luck with big brands like Victoria’s Secret because she totally deserves to be a top model.

While most of the comments left on Sommer’s pic were complimentary in nature, some people also shamed her for posing nude. One commentator, for instance, said that she should avoid posting such “inappropriate images” on Instagram because many teenagers also use it. Another one likened her pics to pornography and said that Sommer should try to act “classy.”

Sommer has previously opened up about the undue criticism that she is subjected to from time to time, and in an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she was also bullied in school for posting her booty pics on social media. Despite the criticism, Sommer takes pride in her body and holds a different viewpoint related to nudity.