Lindsey Graham Responds To Trump Attack By Praising John McCain

Graham tweets praise of McCain on the anniversary of his release from a Vietnamese prison as many suggest the hero is haunting the president.

While Lindsey Graham didn’t confront Donald Trump’s angry tweets about John McCain directly, he did post a tribute to a man he has called his best friend on the anniversary of his release from the Hanoi Hilton. McCain, who died seven months ago has widely been regarded as an American hero.

The Washington Examiner quotes Graham’s Twitter by saying that he was one of the most important senators to serve in American government.

“As to @SenJohnMcCain and his devotion to his country: He stepped forward to risk his life for his country, served honorably under difficult circumstances, and was one of the most consequential senators in the history of the body.”

In praising McCain, Graham referred to his five and a half years as a prisoner of the Vietnamese, and how much he was appreciated. He continued in part two of his tweet to say, hinting at, but not directly addressing the earlier post made by Trump, that “Nothing about his service will ever be changed or diminished.”

Graham’s thoughts state emphatically that McCain’s heroism and hard work will not be forgotten despite the angry words and negative comments. Lindsey Graham’s praise is in direct contrast with Trump’s comments that McCain was “failed” and “last in his class” at the Naval Academy.

Re-upping this from May: "We should be clear about this. John McCain haunts the Trump White House, not because of his votes or policy disagreements, but because he represents the man that Donald Trump cannot ever be." https://t.co/7qsZHET1rF — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 17, 2019

Many are saying that Graham is dancing around something that McCain’s daughter Meghan tweeted last night, and that’s the idea that the recently deceased hero is haunting Trump.

“My father lives rent free in your head.”

Trump continues to cling to perceived sleights by McCain to the amazement of the senator’s political adviser, John Weaver, according to The New York Times.

“There’s no low with him. There’s no bottom.”

While Lindsey Graham didn’t take aim at Trump directly, Weaver pointed to the president’s lack of service in Vietnam, despite being drafted. Weaver wanted to know where all of the Republicans are who served with McCain, and why they aren’t speaking out on his behalf and rebuking the president.

But while most of McCain’s Senate colleagues are silent, another adviser to the Arizona politician, Mike Murphy, made his feelings known, saying that Trump is self-absorbed and lacks empathy.

“McCain was a hero. Trump is a whimpering coward. He was afraid to go to Vietnam 47 years ago and is afraid to face the legal consequences of his actions today.”

The New York Times shared with irony that in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Trump went to church with his wife where the reading was from Philippians about respecting others.