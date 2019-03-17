Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler has been on a sultry pic-posting spree in recent days. And following her ritual, the model took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post several bikini pics, which totally stunned her fans.

In the latest post, the 26-year-old model was featured donning a skimpy red bikini while relaxing on the deck of a ship and soaking up the sun. In the second picture, Georgia could be seen sitting on the deck of the boat while wearing a snorkel mask and throwing her arms up in the air to show her excitement and happiness. In the process, she exposed her slender thighs as well as her well-toned abs through the red bikini, which left her fans and followers completely awe-inspired.

In the third snap, Georgia could be seen standing atop a wooden platform against the stunning backdrop of the sea to flaunt her enviable figure. In the pic, Georgia tied her hair into a sleek bun and accessorized with a pair of black shades to pull off a chic and sexy look.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Grand Cayman Beach Suites; a resort in the Cayman Islands that offers colorful décor, amazing amenities, and a sweeping Caribbean view.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 3,000 likes and fans, per usual, showered the hottie with various compliments. Prior to posting the red-bikini picture, the model shared another snap wherein she showed off her model physique in a black bikini.

In the sultry snap, Georgia could be seen half-submerged in water while tugging at her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head to one side, closed her eyes and flashed an ear-to-ear smile to strike a pose. The model let her hair down and accessorized with a delicate gold pendant, while the bikini top provided a glimpse of the model’s perky breasts.

Georgia shared another picture from the trip on Instagram where she could be seen sitting on a sun lounger, wearing a barely-there white bikini. The picture was also captured in the Cayman Islands, as suggested by the geotagging, and as of the writing of this article, it has accrued more than 30,000 likes and 166 comments.

Although Georgia is becoming more and more popular as a Victoria’s Secret model, she has had her fair share of struggles to land a spot on the runway show.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Georgia was rejected by Victoria’s Secret five times on separate occasions. Per the piece, the model shared her experience in the following words.