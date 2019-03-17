‘RHOA’ Season 11 Reunion Seating Chart Revealed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 is coming to a close with just one regular episode left before the multi-part finale. Rumors have already begun swirling that major drama went down at the taping, causing NeNe Leakes to unfollow five out of seven of her co-stars on social media. Now, Bravo is sharing a look at the seating chart for the upcoming reunion, which always hints at who is at the forefront of the conversation.

The video from Bravo places photos of the women at their location on the infamous couches, which are normally facing one another. Host Andy Cohen sits in the middle as he mediates hours and hours of bickering and nonsense, and he will take his place in between the RHOA women as usual.

The left couch consists of Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams. Eva sits at the far end of the couch, with Cynthia in the middle and Porsha right next to Andy. The right couch houses Shamari Devoe, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes. Being a newcomer to the franchise, Shamari’s position at the end of the couch is no surprise. Kandi is seated in the middle, with NeNe next to Andy at the top. NeNe has never sat in any spot other than to the immediate side of Andy.

Friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will also make appearances at the reunion and will join the ladies for a brief moment of the taping. Marlo will likely sit on the couch with NeNe, while Tanya joins Porsha and company on the other side.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, NeNe unfollowed Cynthia, Kandi, Porsha, Eva, and Tanya on Instagram after taping the Season 11 reunion. NeNe still follows Marlo and RHOA newbie Shamari. While on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia and Marlo kept the spoilers to themselves about the reunion taping, but hinted it was going to be a doozy.

The number of episodes in the reunion will be announced tonight after the season’s final episode featuring Eva’s wedding. With all the drama surrounding the recent taping, it is expected to unfold in three, if not four parts. Most of the RHOA reunions have been at least three parts, but a notorious four-part episode debuted in Season 9 after the drama between Phaedra Parks and Kandi unfolded.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.