NCAA March Madness 2019: Full Brackets, Schedule, And Every Team In The NCAA Basketball Tournament

It is once again that time of year when people wish they could have time off from work to sit back and watch the NCAA Basketball Tournament. March Madness 2019 is upon us all and it’s time to see which of the 68 teams are going to advance, which will be upset, and how many dramatic finishes can be had. With that, you need to know the full schedule, which TV stations to watch the games on, and who ended up where on Selection Sunday.
The First Four will officially begin playing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and will continue into March 20. Those games will be held in Dayton, Ohio and can be seen on Tru TV or on the March Madness Live livestream which will carry the entire tournament.
Of course, there were some teams which ended up having their bubble burst as they didn’t make it into the tournament. While they would rather be in the NCAA tourney, they may end up in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) which means their season isn’t quite over just yet.
The First and Second Rounds of the 2019 tournament will take place from March 21-24, and the games will happen in multiple cities. All of those games will be held on CBS, TBS, Tru TV, and TNT as well as the livestream mentioned above.
Now, let’s see who ended up where and the seed that each team in the tournament received.
The East region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.#SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/FFBrdiw2J3
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2019
East – Washington D.C.
Columbia, South Carolina – Friday
1.) Duke
16.) NC Central/N. Dakota State
8.) VCU
9.) UCF
San Jose, CA – Friday
5.) Mississippi State
12.) Liberty
4.) Virginia Tech
13.) Saint Louis
Jacksonville, FL – Thursday
6.) Maryland
11.) Belmont/Temple
3.) LSU
14.) Yale
Des Moines, IA – Thursday
7.) Louisville
10.) Minnesota
2.) Michigan State
15.) Bradley
The West region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xLomeKB3K9
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2019
West – Anaheim
Salt Lake City, UT – Thursday
1.) Gonzaga
16.) Fairleigh-Dickinson/Prairie View A&M
8.) Syracuse
9.) Baylor
Hartford, CT – Thursday
5.) Marquette
12.) Murray St
4.) Florida St
13.) Vermont
Tulsa, OK – Friday
6.) Buffalo
11.) Arizona St/St John’s
3.) Texas Tech
14.) Northern Kentucky
Des Moines, IA – Thursday
7.) Nevada
10.) Florida
2.) Michigan
15.) Montana
The South region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/VgbycdGlvh
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2019
South – Louisville
Columbia, SC – Friday
1.) Virginia
16.) Gardner-Webb
8.) Ole Miss
9.) Oklahoma
San Jose, CA – Friday
5.) Wisconsin
12.) Oregon
4.) Kansas State
13.) UC Irvine
Hartford, CT – Thursday
6.) Villanova
11.) Saint Mary’s
3.) Purdue
14.) Old Dominion
Columbus, OH – Friday
7.) Cincinnati
10.) Iowa
2.) Tennessee
15.) Colgate
The Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P2GZVCM8Ji
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2019
Midwest – Kansas City
Columbus, OH – Friday
1.) North Carolina
16.) Iona
8.) Utah State
9.) Washington
Salt Lake City, UT – Thursday
5.) Auburn
12.) New Mexico St
4.) Kansas
13.) Northeastern
Tulsa, OK – Friday
6.) Iowa State
11.) Ohio State
3.) Houston
14.) Georgia St
Jacksonville, FL – Thursday
7.) Wofford
10.) Seton Hall
2.) Kentucky
15.) Abilene Christian
After the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the regional match-ups will take place as follows:
- South Regional – March 28/30 on CBS and TBS
- West Regional – March 28/30 on CBS and TBS
- East Regional – March 29/31 on CBS and TBS
- Midwest Regional – March 29/31 on CBS
The Final Four games will air on CBS on April 6, 2019, and the National Championship will follow on April 8.