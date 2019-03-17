NCAA March Madness 2019: Full Brackets, Schedule, And Every Team In The NCAA Basketball Tournament

Who will win it all and who will be a Cinderella team this year?

It is once again that time of year when people wish they could have time off from work to sit back and watch the NCAA Basketball Tournament. March Madness 2019 is upon us all and it’s time to see which of the 68 teams are going to advance, which will be upset, and how many dramatic finishes can be had. With that, you need to know the full schedule, which TV stations to watch the games on, and who ended up where on Selection Sunday.

The First Four will officially begin playing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and will continue into March 20. Those games will be held in Dayton, Ohio and can be seen on Tru TV or on the March Madness Live livestream which will carry the entire tournament.

Of course, there were some teams which ended up having their bubble burst as they didn’t make it into the tournament. While they would rather be in the NCAA tourney, they may end up in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) which means their season isn’t quite over just yet.

The First and Second Rounds of the 2019 tournament will take place from March 21-24, and the games will happen in multiple cities. All of those games will be held on CBS, TBS, Tru TV, and TNT as well as the livestream mentioned above.

Now, let’s see who ended up where and the seed that each team in the tournament received.

East – Washington D.C.

Columbia, South Carolina – Friday

1.) Duke

16.) NC Central/N. Dakota State

8.) VCU

9.) UCF

San Jose, CA – Friday

5.) Mississippi State

12.) Liberty

4.) Virginia Tech

13.) Saint Louis

Jacksonville, FL – Thursday



6.) Maryland

11.) Belmont/Temple

3.) LSU

14.) Yale

Des Moines, IA – Thursday

7.) Louisville

10.) Minnesota

2.) Michigan State

15.) Bradley

West – Anaheim

Salt Lake City, UT – Thursday

1.) Gonzaga

16.) Fairleigh-Dickinson/Prairie View A&M

8.) Syracuse

9.) Baylor

Hartford, CT – Thursday

5.) Marquette

12.) Murray St

4.) Florida St

13.) Vermont

Tulsa, OK – Friday

6.) Buffalo

11.) Arizona St/St John’s

3.) Texas Tech

14.) Northern Kentucky

Des Moines, IA – Thursday

7.) Nevada

10.) Florida

2.) Michigan

15.) Montana

South – Louisville

Columbia, SC – Friday

1.) Virginia

16.) Gardner-Webb

8.) Ole Miss

9.) Oklahoma

San Jose, CA – Friday

5.) Wisconsin

12.) Oregon

4.) Kansas State

13.) UC Irvine

Hartford, CT – Thursday

6.) Villanova

11.) Saint Mary’s

3.) Purdue

14.) Old Dominion

Columbus, OH – Friday

7.) Cincinnati

10.) Iowa

2.) Tennessee

15.) Colgate

Midwest – Kansas City

Columbus, OH – Friday

1.) North Carolina

16.) Iona

8.) Utah State

9.) Washington

Salt Lake City, UT – Thursday

5.) Auburn

12.) New Mexico St

4.) Kansas

13.) Northeastern

Tulsa, OK – Friday

6.) Iowa State

11.) Ohio State

3.) Houston

14.) Georgia St

Jacksonville, FL – Thursday

7.) Wofford

10.) Seton Hall

2.) Kentucky

15.) Abilene Christian

After the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the regional match-ups will take place as follows:

South Regional – March 28/30 on CBS and TBS

West Regional – March 28/30 on CBS and TBS

East Regional – March 29/31 on CBS and TBS

Midwest Regional – March 29/31 on CBS

The Final Four games will air on CBS on April 6, 2019, and the National Championship will follow on April 8.