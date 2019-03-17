Khloe Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Message For Brother Rob In Latest Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian could not be more proud of her younger brother. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Rob Kardashian a happy 32nd birthday and offer some sisterly advice in the process. Of course, Khloe had to embarrass her brother a bit, too, so she added a few hilarious throwback videos to the touching post.

The first video in a series of three of Khloe’s Instagram feed shows a younger Rob enthusiastically reciting the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s 1996 hit “They Don’t Really Care About Us” as he attempts some of Jackson’s dance moves. In the second video, Rob encourages viewers to stay away from drugs, alcohol, and other “illegal substances,” while the third video shows the reality star attempting to do the “worm” on the floor.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!” Khloe wrote in the caption. “Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend!”

She continued on to praise Rob for his sense of humor, adding that he is the “funniest guy” she knows. Khloe also assured her brother that she would always support him no matter what.

“Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!” she added.

Khloe also praised Rob for being an “incredible” father to his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have been facing disagreements in their custody arrangement recently, according to People.

“We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!” Khloe concluded.

Khloe also documented Rob’s growth on her Instagram Stories with several childhood throwback photos, writing that he is one of her “most favorite human beings ever” and he has “one of the sweetest souls.”

On Saturday, Khloe helped Dream throw a St. Patrick’s Day-themed birthday party for Rob, complete with shamrock decorations, cake, and cupcakes. The epic party was very kid-friendly, as Dream invited all of her baby cousins to join in celebrating her father’s birthday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Meanwhile, Rob’s mother Kris Jenner also shared birthday wishes for her only son on Instagram on Sunday. The mother-turned-manager posted a series of photos showing Rob as a child, posing with his sisters and father. In the caption, Kris told her son that he has a “beautiful soul” and called him a “wonderful, amazing, caring, and loving” father.