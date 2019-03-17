Martha Hunt Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In New Racy Pic

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt recently treated her 3.1 million Instagram fans to a new racy picture, which set pulses racing immediately after going live.

In the snap, Martha was featured lying on her belly atop a bed, wearing nothing but a pair of blue French knickers, which allowed her to put her long legs and perky derriere on full display. The model hid half of her face behind her shoulders and naughtily stared at the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece and within less than an hour of having been posted, Martha’s picture gained significant traction, amassing more than 22,000 likes and 167 comments where fans and followers praised the model’s sexy body in explicit terms.

In the caption, the 29-year-old model wrote that she is undergoing “weekend hibernation,” in response to which many fans — referring to the risque snap — wrote that no one can hibernate better than her.

One fan wrote that Martha is an extremely beautiful woman, while another one said that her body is the definition of perfection. Some of her fans got super-excited because Martha engaged with them and replied to their comments. Thanking the model for posting a reply, a female fan said that not only Martha is beautiful, but she is also very down to earth and humble, contrary to the common perception that models are arrogant.

In a 2013 interview with Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, the Victoria’s Secret model revealed that it all started at the age of 18 when she went to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a model search, where she met a lot of modeling agents. After winning the search competition, Martha met a photographer who suggested her to sign up with a different agency — which she agreed to — and after working with it for a while, she was finally signed up by IMG, a world-renowned modeling agency.

At the time of the interview, Martha hadn’t worked for Victoria’s Secret and had no idea if she would be hired or not. The very next day of the interview, however, she was hired by VS. Because of her stunning looks and modeling talent, she also got her angel wings two years later.

In an interview with The Cut, the model spoke about Victoria’s Secret’s casting process and said that it is “notoriously brutal” and despite having worked for the company for many years, she still feels nervous before the casting, per Insider.