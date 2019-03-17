Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Looked All Loved Up During New York Escapade

On Saturday, The Inquisitr reported that Jennifer Lopez had taken Alex Rodriguez’s private jet on a mysterious trip to an undisclosed location. The singer was photographed boarding the aircraft in Miami together with her two children, 11-year-old Max and Emme. While her fiancé was nowhere in sight, it was assumed that he accompanied the trio on their jaunt.

Their destination was revealed today by The Daily Mail. According to the media outlet, the happy family left Miami for a quick trip to New York. And, as expected, ARod was right by JLo’s side.

While in New York, the recently betrothed couple decided to take advantage of their urban escapade and enjoy a romantic night out. The two headed out to dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone and were photographed by paparazzi as they made their way toward the upscale eatery.

It seems that JLo and ARod’s relationship was not at all affected by the recent rumors of infidelity. Despite the cheating accusations made by Jose Canseco, ones pointing to an alleged affair between Alex Rodriguez and Canseco’s Playboy model ex-wife, the two are still going strong and appeared as close as ever.

In a series of photos published today by The Daily Mail, JLo and ARod looked all loved up as they stepped out for their romantic dinner. The 49-year-old platinum-selling artist and 43-year-old former baseball player were all smiles and walked hand-in-hand to the swanky Italian establishment.

Newly engaged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands on their way to a romantic dinner https://t.co/y1WMZ9Xpu3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 17, 2019

Ever the fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez cut a glamorous figure in a sparkling black velvet suit, which she teamed up with a classy button-up shirt in a lovely baby-blue color. The Wedding Planner star looked effortlessly chic in the elegant ensemble, which featured skin-tight pants embellished with gold sequins.

The form-fitting attire put her incredible figure on display, while the sparkling sequin details drew all of the attention to her toned legs and voluptuous thighs.

The Waiting for Tonight songstress accessorized her monochrome trouser suit with a matching velvet bag by Valentino, which also sported golden detailing in the form of coquettish studs. JLo topped off her look with large gold hoop earrings and added height to her mignonne frame with a pair of high-heel suede ankle boots.

Jennifer Lopez’s stylish and classic look was mirrored by Alex Rodriguez down to the color pattern — minus the gold sequins, that is. The retired athlete stepped out in dark blue jeans and a black shirt. He wore a black leather jacket and matching boots.