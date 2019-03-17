‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Totals Surpass $760 Million Worldwide

It looks like this year is going to be a strong one for Marvel and Disney, especially when it comes to box office totals. Avengers: Endgame is due out next month and is expected to perform strongly at the box office, especially considering that its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. Similarly, fans are excited for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which marks the first “Phase Four” film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sequels aside, the recently-released Captain Marvel continues to perform strongly at the box office, and newly-released figures only serve to cement that notion. As reported by Variety, Captain Marvel has seen success overseas, having generated $119 million across 54 foreign markets. This past weekend, the MCU’s newest film released in Japan and raked in over $5 million as a result. Stateside, Captain Marvel saw continued success — weekend totals are pegged at $69 million. Combined with countries from around the world, this brings this weekend’s box office totals to just shy of $190 million.

When it comes to overseas totals, Captain Marvel has brought in over $494 million at the box office, surpassing other superhero films including Ant-Man and the Wasp($406 million), Wonder Woman($409 million), Deadpool 2($460 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2($474 million). Along with its domestic gross, this means that Captain Marvel has raked in over $760 million, making it the 11th-highest grossing MCU film to date.

Box office: #CaptainMarvel dominates overseas with $119 million, crosses $760 million worldwide https://t.co/VHNKpoipaj — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2019

As Forbes reports, if Captain Marvel manages to exceed the $1 billion box office mark, it will be the first live-action movie with a female co-director to do so. To date, there have been no live-action films directed by a female that has grossed $1 billion, though Wonder Woman(directed by Patty Jenkins) came close, with a final box office total just north of $820 million. Given the film’s success, there’s a chance that Jenkins will reach that goal the second time around with the release of Wonder Woman 1984. When it comes to animated movies, Disney’s Frozen, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee, grossed $1.27 billion, making it the only movie directed by a female to hit that milestone.

Still, while Captain Marvel is proving to be a big hit at the box office and a symbol of female empowerment, some internet users are keen on souring the film’s success. As reported by CBR, Captain Marvel has been review-bombed on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, despite strong reviews from fans and critics alike.

Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters worldwide.