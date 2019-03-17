Watch Real Betis Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Real Betis look for a stunning sweep over defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona, a win that could elevate them to a European slot.

FC Barcelona look to extend their narrow, four-point lead over Atlético Madrid at the top the La Liga table on Sunday, but to do that, the defending champions will need to overcome one of the ghosts haunting them this season. The team will be traveling to Seville to face Real Betis, the only team to defeat Barca at the Camp Nou this season, per Soccerway, and one of only two teams to beat the champions at all in the current campaign. And Real Betis have much to play for in the match, as even one point lifts them into seventh place, a qualifying spot for next season’s UEFA Europa League, in the match that will live stream from Andalusia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, March 17, at the iconic, 60,720-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7:45 p.m. GMT, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3:45 a.m. ET, or 2:45 p.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, China Standard Time, while in India the live stream starts at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time.

Despite the stunning 4-3 defeat back on November 11, on an 83rd-minute goal by Sergio Canales to overcome a brace by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, per Sky Sports, Barcelona will nonetheless come in as heavy favorites on Sunday.

The La Liga leaders have scored at least two goals in five away league matches running, per Stats Zone, and have not lost on the road in six games.

In fact, Barcelona has kept clean sheets in five of their last seven away La Liga games, per FCBarcelona.com, and have not lost at the Benito Villamarín in seven straight appearances there.

Sergio Canales (r) scored the winning goal for Real Betis against Barcelona in November. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona La Liga Round 28 showdown, access BeIn Sports Connect USA, or watch on mobile devices by downloading the BeIn Sports app. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without BeIn access or credentials, there is a way to watch the Betis-Barca showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Verdiblancos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Another method available to live stream the Sunday match in countries around the world will be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 28 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.