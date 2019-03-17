Olivia Jade Just Can’t Escape The Online Hate

Despite removing the comments section from her latest YouTube videos and Instagram posts, Lori Loughlin's daughter is still being torn apart on social media.

Lori Loughlin’s 19-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, was once living what many would consider as a dream life. She enjoyed the advantages of growing up in a wealthy family and her elite social status helped her launch the beginning of her own career as an online influencer. Her YouTube channel boasts 1.9 million subscribers and includes videos ranging from makeup and beauty to college life. Jade was securing partnerships with big name brands such as Sephora and TRESemmé, just to name a few. Nevertheless, it all went away nearly overnight, according to Too Fab.

Very suddenly, Jade went from fame and prestige to a target of a plethora of online hate. The controversy was sparked due to the recent college admissions scandal involving her famous parents. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying thousands of dollars in bribery funds to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. In addition, they allegedly tried to present their daughters as recruits for the rowing team. Nevertheless, the girls’ high school says that neither of them was ever actively involved in the sport.

While a lot of Jade’s online content focuses on her life as a fun-loving college girl, many no longer believe that is an identity she truly deserves. She’s received hundreds of cruel comments mocking her for relying on her parents’ money to get into USC rather than hard work and good grades. Some internet commenters are enraged that she took the spot away from someone who deserved it and hadn’t relied on outside assistance. She’s been called spoiled, as well as many other far more derogatory names.

Who is Olivia Jade? Daughter of #LoriLoughlin being bombarded with hate, amid college bribery scandal ????https://t.co/cYXUbLYKTB — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) March 14, 2019

In order to protect herself from the onslaught of criticism, Jade has disabled the comment section from her recent Instagram posts, as well as her primary YouTube channel. However, angry internet users are still finding ways to have their voices heard. Jade also has a secondary YouTube account on which she posts vlogs and forgot to remove the comment section on this channel. The comments have been rolling in at full force and they’re definitely not pretty.

“You’re trash and your mom and dad are also trash. Obviously you’re dumb as a rock if your parents had to BRIBE admissions to get you in college. Hopefully you’ll get expelled and all your credits nulled,” one user wrote.

Others poked fun at the fact that her parents had attempted to present her as an athlete.

“How about a rowing vlog next?” another joked.