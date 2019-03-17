Casey Anthony Photographed Pounding Drinks, Chatting Up Several Men At Bar For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Casey Anthony is out of hiding and apparently having a wild time on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with photographs showing the notorious mom throwing back drinks and chatting up several men at a West Palm Beach bar.

Anthony had largely avoided the spotlight in the decade after she was acquitted in the death of her daughter, Caylee, but was in the spotlight this weekend as she partied during the holiday and prepared for her upcoming 33rd birthday. The Daily Mail published pictures of Anthony decked out in green for St. Patrick’s Day as she threw back shots and appeared to pose for photographs.

A source told the British tabloid that Casey was “partying pretty hard and asking people to take shots with her” at the bar, O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

It was not a one-off appearance for Anthony, as a source added that she had been going out more frequently as of late.

“Anthony, who has been spotted at several West Palm Beach bars in recent days, was seen getting friendly with several men at the bar,” the report noted.

It was not clear if Anthony was with the man identified last year as her boyfriend. A report from late last year claimed that Anthony was getting serious in the relationship and was even open to the idea of having children again.

Casey Anthony spotted partying at a bar for St Patrick's Day in West Palm Beach https://t.co/g4Se7ZRqmd — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 17, 2019

Others in West Palm Beach had apparently been keeping watch for the notorious mom, and pictures of Casey drinking at bars had been shared on social media this week. Some condemned her for daring to show her face in public, but others defended her and said that Casey had a right to live her life again.

After laying low for many years after the death of her daughter and subsequent trial, Casey Anthony may be planning something of a public comeback. A report from last year indicated that she hoped to get her own reality show that would show how she has rebuilt her life after the death of her daughter and the media circus that accompanied her trial.

As Radar Online reported, Casey Anthony shared her plans on a private Twitter account.

“My reality show will be a huge success – I am more than positive it would be a hit,” she allegedly tweeted.

The report added that Casey Anthony had recently traveled to New York City in what may have been a business trip to either pitch the show or discuss details.