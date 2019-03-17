Watch AC Milan Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Milan Derby Clash Live Online

The second Milan derby of the 2018/2019 Serie A season could have massive consequences as AC Milan and Inter Milan battle to remain in the top four.

Sunday’s Milan derby will have little impact on the scudeto race — even after Serie A leaders Juventus lost for the first time since April of 2018, as Goal.com reported, earlier on Sunday. But Inter Milan and arch-rivals AC Milan — two iconic teams with 18 league titles each — are separated by just one point in the fourth and third spots, respectively, while SSC Napoli hover a mere three points out of that fourth position on the Italian top-flight table. That means the two Milan clubs will be playing for something far greater than civic bragging rights when they take to the pitch in the derby clash that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fourth-place AC Milan against their arch-rivals, third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, March 17.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday, March 18.

Not only could the UEFA Champions League qualification prospects for either Milan team rest on the outcome of Sunday’s derby, so too could the fate of Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti, who has by the club’s standards led the team to a less than satisfying season so far. According to a Calcio Mercato report, Inter’s upper management have already settled on two possible replacements for Spalletti — Esteban Cambiasso, who played 315 matches for Inter from 2004 to 2014, or former Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi — and will be closely eyeing the result of the Milan derby, which could determine whether they give Spalletti’s job to one of those two.

When the teams met in the first Milan derby of the current campaign, back in October, the Nerrazuri topped their rivals 1-0 on a Mauro Icardi goal, dropping Coach Genarro Gattuso’s side to a dismal 12th place. But as The Associated Press reports, Gattuso has engineered a turnaround for AC Milan while Spalletti struggles to hold on — and Icardi continues to hold out over a contract dispute.

Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Sunday Serie A Milan derby, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Rossoneri vs. Nerazzurri Serie A derby clash at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view AC Milan vs. Inter Milan online via Rai Italia America. Internationally, the Milan-Inter match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Serie A top-four showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia Football. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the Sky Sport Serie A sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 28 match on Sunday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will also stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Serie A fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.