WWE News: Former TNA Impact World Champion Wants To Fight John Cena At ‘WrestleMania’

One of the greats from TNA wants one of the all-time greats in WWE.

The past couple of years, John Cena has not been seen as much on WWE television because he’s been doing a number of other projects. Along with that, Cena isn’t getting any younger and he’s already had a long career in the ring. Still, it appears as if he’s not getting close to retiring or being done wrestling, and a former TNA Impact World Heavyweight Champion is hoping to get a shot at him at WrestleMania before his time is up.

As of right now, John Cena does not have a match scheduled at WrestleMania 35, but there is still time for that to change. It’s possible he could return and start up a program/feud that will lead to a culmination match at the big pay-per-view next month.

Meanwhile, Ethan Carter III likely won’t end up having a match at this year’s big event, but next year seems overly possible. The former multi-time TNA World Champion returned to WWE and became a part of NXT in January of next year and he made his main roster debut in December.

So far, he hasn’t really done much but had a few matches here and there while never really getting much of a program or storyline. Now, he’s already setting his sights on the big time as he wants John Cena in a match at WrestleMania 36.

WWE

As reported by The Inquisitr, next year’s WrestleMania 36 recently had its location revealed as Tampa for 2020. Matches won’t start being announced for it until January of next year with the Royal Rumble, but EC3 believes a match against John Cena is in the works for that pay-per-view.

Carter recently spoke with Gorilla Position and said his goal on the main roster is a big match at WrestleMania 36. At first, he didn’t say what the match would be, but as transcribed by Ringside News, EC3 said that he’s going to spend the next year working his way up the ladder.

“That’s my goal, that’s my aspiration and a match I’m going to work for and putting it out there in the universe. Saying you’re going to do something and going out and going out and doing it there’s no better feeling in the world. So I’m saying that’s what I’m gonna go out and do, let the chips fall where they may.”

Carter went on to say he has “constantly” spoken with John Cena about having a match with him next year. The two superstars have battled back and forth on both Instagram and Twitter, but all of that may not end up paying off until next year.

I want to shave your head. — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

Ethan Carter III often pokes fun at John Cena for being away from WWE and always working on Hollywood movie projects. For now, it’s not known where this feud will go as it may never actually happen at all, but EC3 vs. Cena at WrestleMania 36 wouldn’t be bad for anyone.