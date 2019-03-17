‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Welcomes A Beautiful New Addition

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King welcomed a beautiful new addition to her family last week.

The Summer Newman actress took to Instagram to unveil her new puppy to her followers and the world. She introduced a beautiful golden retriever that she’d named Poppin.

The actress’s followers chimed in with good wishes for her and the new canine.

One said, “Awe, I love this Pic!! Your new addition is adorable just like you!!”

Last year, King experienced the devastating loss of her dog Dallas, which she discussed on her Instagram account. Before her beloved pet passed away, Dallas underwent various chemotherapy treatments for cancer. Unfortunately, the pooch did not survive cancer, and King felt brokenhearted after the loss.

After losing Dallas, the Life in Pieces star often volunteered at the Best Friends Animal Society, where she fed baby kittens who needed help. Several times, she posted beautiful pictures of the felines on her account or in her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve always been a huge animal lover, and after losing Dallas I’ve felt such a void in my heart. So what better way to help me cheer up and spend my 25th Birthday than to volunteer and bottle feed baby Kittens in need?” King explained on Instagram last October.

With Poppin, it looks like King was able to welcome a new pet into her life. Hunter’s most recent Instagram Story shows her with her sister, actress Joey King, enjoying a precious moment with the new puppy.

Last August, King got engaged to Nico Svoboda, and the two are planning their wedding. So far, there is no word on the couple’s wedding date.

Speaking of weddings, King’s Young and the Restless character, Summer Newman, got married to Kyle (Michael Mealor) last week on Y&R, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Summer ended up being a match for Lola (Sasha Calle), and she agreed to save Lola’s life by being a living liver donor as long as Kyle decided to marry her and stay together for a whole year. Kyle agreed to Summer’s stipulations to save the love of his life — Lola.

Kyle told Summer that even though they would be married, he wouldn’t perform his husbandly duties, but on their wedding night, the two consummated their marriage, so all that is out the window now.

Next week, Summer will undergo surgery, and the transplant will save Lola’s life. However, it appears as if Summer’s may be in danger, which leaves everything up in the air for her new marriage to Kyle.

Congratulations to King and her household on welcoming Poppin!