‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Welcomes A Beautiful New Addition

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King welcomed a beautiful new addition to her family last week.
The Summer Newman actress took to Instagram to unveil her new puppy to her followers and the world. She introduced a beautiful golden retriever that she’d named Poppin.
The actress’s followers chimed in with good wishes for her and the new canine.
One said, “Awe, I love this Pic!! Your new addition is adorable just like you!!”
Last year, King experienced the devastating loss of her dog Dallas, which she discussed on her Instagram account. Before her beloved pet passed away, Dallas underwent various chemotherapy treatments for cancer. Unfortunately, the pooch did not survive cancer, and King felt brokenhearted after the loss.
After losing Dallas, the Life in Pieces star often volunteered at the Best Friends Animal Society, where she fed baby kittens who needed help. Several times, she posted beautiful pictures of the felines on her account or in her Instagram Stories.
“I’ve always been a huge animal lover, and after losing Dallas I’ve felt such a void in my heart. So what better way to help me cheer up and spend my 25th Birthday than to volunteer and bottle feed baby Kittens in need?” King explained on Instagram last October.
With Poppin, it looks like King was able to welcome a new pet into her life. Hunter’s most recent Instagram Story shows her with her sister, actress Joey King, enjoying a precious moment with the new puppy.
Last August, King got engaged to Nico Svoboda, and the two are planning their wedding. So far, there is no word on the couple’s wedding date.
There are no words…. No words to describe the love I have for you Dallas, and no words to describe how much my heart is hurting without you by my side. You were my angel. A true gift to everyone who knew you. You brought me so much happiness Dal. Every day with you was an absolute blessing. You were everything I hope to be as a person. Care free, always ready for an adventure, full of life and joy, and always spreading love wherever you went. You shared your heart with so many and I feel so incredibly lucky that I got to be your momma. You were and always will be my baby. From the day Mom and Joey surprised me with you at the airport, you’ve been my best friend. I hope I brought you even a fraction of the amount of the joy that you brought to me. You were the best dog in the entire world, and I miss you so much already. You truly have been family Dal. You’ve been with me through so many stages of my life. From being dumped by my first boyfriend to getting engaged to the man of my dreams, you were always by my side. I always pictured you being there at my wedding and being there to meet my future babies, but I will always cherish the memories that we made together. From road trips to late night snacks you were my right hand man. It feels like a piece of my heart is missing, but I know it’s with you. My heart is broken but I know you’re in heaven, pain free, and enjoying all the food and toys. I’ll love you forever my Dallas girl❤️
Speaking of weddings, King’s Young and the Restless character, Summer Newman, got married to Kyle (Michael Mealor) last week on Y&R, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Summer ended up being a match for Lola (Sasha Calle), and she agreed to save Lola’s life by being a living liver donor as long as Kyle decided to marry her and stay together for a whole year. Kyle agreed to Summer’s stipulations to save the love of his life — Lola.
Kyle told Summer that even though they would be married, he wouldn’t perform his husbandly duties, but on their wedding night, the two consummated their marriage, so all that is out the window now.
Next week, Summer will undergo surgery, and the transplant will save Lola’s life. However, it appears as if Summer’s may be in danger, which leaves everything up in the air for her new marriage to Kyle.
Congratulations to King and her household on welcoming Poppin!