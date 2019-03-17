WWE Spoilers: WWE Teases Eight Huge Matches For Kurt Angle’s Farewell At ‘WrestleMania 35’

The possibilities for Kurt Angle's farewell match are endless.

After more than two decades in the ring, Kurt Angle is going to have his final match at WrestleMania 35 next month. Of course, retirements in professional wrestling are always kind of on the fence, but this one may hold out. Fans have been wondering just who will face the Olympic hero for his last-ever time in the ring, and WWE has decided to tease eight possible dream opponents who would make for an incredible match.

This week’s Monday Night Raw is taking place in Pittsburgh, which is Angle’s hometown, and that is when he will announce his final opponent. The anticipation has been pretty great and fans are curious to see who will be able to take on the former World Champion for the final time.

Of course, social media has had all kinds of ideas as to who could face Angle. Some believe it could be another big-time WWE superstar. Others feel as if it may be a young up-and-coming talent who could put on a great “Then vs. Now” match at WrestleMania 35, but not many know exactly who it will be.

The official website of WWE has decided to keep the fans guessing and also tease them a bit with some possible spoilers. Their eight “dream opponents” for Angle’s farewell match at Mania comprise some very interesting choices.

The Undertaker

Kurt Angle facing off against The Undertaker would be a very interesting final match for both men. Not only has Taker not been seen since Crown Jewel in November, but it’s been said that this will be the first time in almost 20 years that he’s not on the WrestleMania card.

Drew McIntyre

Honestly, this would likely be one of the best matches that WWE could put on, but it wouldn’t make much sense. McIntyre is in the middle of a feud with members of The Shield and that is going pretty heavy right now which could lead to him vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Samoa Joe

Another great possible match, but yet another that is highly unlikely. Samoa Joe is the current WWE United States Champion and he’s been battling back-and-forth with R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade for a couple of weeks. Also, Joe will likely put the title on the line at the big pay-per-view which wouldn’t make sense in Angle’s farewell match.

The others who have been dreamt up by WWE are:

John Cena – Possibly gave The Undertaker his final WrestleMania match

Rey Mysterio – Long history between these two

Shelton Benjamin – His former stablemate in Team Angle

Chad Gable – The man who some have seen as a young and new version of Angle

Roman Reigns – Good match, but unlikely

Kurt Angle truly deserves a great send-off from WWE and the wrestling ring, and it will be interesting to see who gives it to him. The answer will come on Monday Night Raw, but any of these choices would be worthy dream opponents.