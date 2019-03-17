‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick Traps J.T.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview reveals that Nick and Billy believe J.T. is alive, and they figure out a plan to trap him. Plus, the women find themselves in a precarious situation as they’re transported to prison to begin their sentences.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) believe that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) did not die that fateful evening last April at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) girl’s night. Katie tells Billy more details about her “friend” from Newman Ranch, and Billy realizes the man sang a song that J.T. used to sing to Katie. According to a report from The Inquisitr, they get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help them stop the van that’s transporting Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to the prison to begin their sentences.

Nick eventually tells Victor (Eric Braeden) about the trap he and Billy plan for J.T., but there’s no telling if The Mustache will go along with it since it’s not very well thought out. They stash the three women in the Abbott cabin, and Nick and Billy sweep Victoria’s house for listening devices. They find one, so they use it to try to convince J.T. the women are hiding out at the Dark Horse warehouse.

Nick actor Joshua Morrow said, “I don’t know if Nick and Billy have really thought this through. Right now they’re just hoping that what they have put together is a solid plan.”

Of course, their plan relies on J.T. taking the bait and showing up at the Dark Horse warehouse to further terrorize Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon. However, J.T. has proven himself shrewd if he is still alive (and it looks like he is), so he may already realize where the men stashed the women. While there is security watching the Abbott cabin, it’s secluded, and if J.T. is able to disable that security somehow, then Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon could find themselves in extreme danger. After all, J.T. has terrorized Nikki for months now with a fire at the Newman stables, the bloody clothing J.T. wore that night, and the fireplace poker Nikki used to hit J.T.

Things get wild and crazy next week as the hunt for J.T. begins. If Billy and Nick are successful, then the thought is that Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon will avoid the long prison sentences they received last week because they didn’t murder J.T. in the first place. Of course, there’s a chance that J.T. will outsmart everybody once again.