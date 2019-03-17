Donald Trump Takes To Twitter To Beg Fox News Not To Fire Jeanine Pirro After Controversial Islam Comments

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to offer a defense for friend Jeanine Pirro and make a plea to Fox News not to fire her after Pirro’s controversial comments questioning whether a Muslim congresswoman could be true to the U.S Constitution.

Trump offered the Twitter defense for Pirro after reports that Fox News had pulled her Justice with Judge Jeanine show off the air on Sunday night without warning. As Variety reported, Fox News decided to replace Pirro’s Sunday broadcast with a re-run of the documentary Scandalous.

Pirro has been in the center of a controversy after comments she made about Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, openly posing the question whether the freshman legislator was “antithetical” to the U.S. Constitution because she is a Muslim and wears a hijab.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro asked during her show.

In his tweet, Donald Trump claimed that Jeanine Pirro was being silenced by “Radical Left Democrats” for her remarks and implied that her show being taken off the air was the result of the conservative news network being “politically correct.”

Trump also offered a defense for Tucker Carlson, who is caught in his own controversy after the left-leaning media watchdog group Media Matters posted a series of interviews Carlson gave with a shock jock. The clips suggested that Fox News host appeared to offer a defense for a religious sect accused of forcing children into sexual relationships with adults, and made other comments where he demeaned women.

Jeanine Pirro had been a longtime favorite of Donald Trump, who often takes to Twitter to instruct people to watch her shows — especially on days when she is offering defenses of Trump. Pirro herself has been close with members of the Trump family as well, appearing at public events with the wives of the president’s sons.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Pirro’s remarks this week drew a rare public rebuke from Fox News, which has traditionally stood by its on-air personalities through controversies.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a statement, via The Hill.

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro’s future with Fox News remains uncertain, as the network has not responded to questions about whether she has been suspended on a permanent basis. Her show had already lost a number of advertisers in the wake of her controversial comments.